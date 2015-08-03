FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 250 mln rupees via MSF on July 31 - RBI
August 3, 2015 / 3:44 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks borrowed 250 mln rupees via MSF on July 31 - RBI

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian banks borrowed 250 million rupees
($3.91 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on July 31, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday. 
    The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window
on July 30.     
-------------------------------------------  
    BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF 
-------------------------------------------
    DATE    AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)   RATE 
-------------------------------------------      
31/07                  0.25        8.25
30/07                    --        8.25
29/07                  0.25        8.25
28/07                  0.10        8.25
27/07                  4.85        8.25
25/07                    --        8.25
24/07                  0.45        8.25
23/07                    --        8.25
22/07                    --        8.25
21/07                  0.15        8.25
20/07                    --        8.25
17/07                  0.75        8.25
16/07                  0.25        8.25
15/07                  0.10        8.25
14/07                   --         8.25
13/07                   --         8.25
10/07                  2.60        8.25
09/07                  1.20        8.25
08/07                  0.35        8.25
07/07                   --         8.25
06/07                  8.25        8.25
04/07                   --         8.25   
03/07                  0.20        8.25
02/07                 15.40        8.25
01/07                  2.80        8.25
30/06                 39.00        8.25
29/06                  0.60        8.25
27/06                   --         8.25
26/06                   --         8.25
25/06                  7.00        8.25
24/06                   --         8.25
23/06                   --         8.25
22/06                  3.00        8.25 
19/06                  0.45        8.25 
18/06                  1.28        8.25
17/06                    --        8.25
16/06                  1.50        8.25
15/06                  1.00        8.25
13/06                    --        8.25
12/06                  8.00        8.25
11/06                   -          8.25
10/06                  1.30        8.25 
09/06                  0.10        8.25 
08/06                 49.65        8.25
06/06                  7.05        8.25
05/06                  7.05        8.25
04/06                  5.07        8.25
03/06                    --        8.25
02/06                  3.00        8.25
01/06                  9.00        8.50
30/05                    --        8.50
29/05                 13.05        8.50
28/05                  1.00        8.50
27/05                  5.00        8.50
26/05                  4.45        8.50
25/05                  2.10        8.50
22/05                  1.85        8.50 
21/05                  3.40        8.50
20/05                    --        8.50
19/05                  1.60        8.50
18/05                  8.45        8.50
15/05                  5.00        8.50
14/05                  7.00        8.50
13/05                  0.50        8.50
12/05                  9.00        8.50
11/05                  9.80        8.50
09/05                  9.95        8.50
08/05                  2.40        8.50
07/05                 44.25        8.50
06/05                  2.30        8.50
05/05                  1.25        8.50

-------------------------------------------

* Source text: (bit.ly/1IT0W2w)
($1 = 63.9800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
