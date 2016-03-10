FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Non-bank finance cos' govt debt exposure to carry nil risk weight-India cenbank
March 10, 2016 / 12:58 PM / a year ago

Non-bank finance cos' govt debt exposure to carry nil risk weight-India cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday fund and non-fund based exposures to central government sovereign debt by non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) will carry no risk weight.

Similarly, exposures to central government guaranteed claims by NBFCs will have zero risk weight, the RBI said.

For direct loan or overdraft to state government securities, the risk weight will be nil, though for state government guaranteed claims, which have not defaulted, it will be 20 percent, the RBI said in the circular.

For state government backed loans, which have remained in default for more than 90 days, will attract 100 percent risk weight for NBFCs. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)

