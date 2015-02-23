Lower oil prices an opportunity for India to bolster macro balance sheets-cbank deputy

PUNE, India, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The fall in global crude oil prices is an opportunity for India that should not be wasted and the country should work towards bolstering its macroeconomic balance sheets, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India H.R. Khan said on Monday.

India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil requirements and the lower oil import bill is likely to help sharply lower the country’s current account deficit. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)