April 26 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank announces OMO purchase of government of India dated securities worth 150 bln rupees * India to buy 8.27% GS 2020, 8.08% GS 2022, 8.40% GS 2024 bonds via OMO - cenbank * India to buy 8.28% GS 2027, 9.20% GS 2030, 8.24% GS 2033 bonds via OMO - cenbank

Source text: (bit.ly/1rf2NHv) (Bengaluru newsroom)