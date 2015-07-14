FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cbank sets cut-off yield on 2018 bond at 7.9420 pct
July 14, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India cbank sets cut-off yield on 2018 bond at 7.9420 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - * India cenbank sets 7.9420 pct cutoff yield on 7.83 pct 2018 bond sale under open market operation * India cenbank sells 82.70 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified * India cenbank sets 8.2019 pct cutoff yield on 8.08 pct 2022 bond sale under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff on 2018 bond at 99.71 rupees, sells 75.30 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sells nil of 2026 bond under omo * India cenbank sets cutoff on 2022 bond at 99.35 rupees, sells 7.40 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sells nil of 2035 bond under omo

For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

