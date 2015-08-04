FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cenbank chief says may withdraw more funds via bond sales
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

India cenbank chief says may withdraw more funds via bond sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank could continue to withdraw liquidity via open market operation bond sales, while saying any hike in foreign debt limits would only come after the U.S. Federal Reserve raises U.S. rates.

Foreign investors have nearly exhausted their $25 billion allocation of government bonds, but Rajan said the central bank would likely proceed cautiously on raising the limits.

“You don’t want to introduce this in an environment of excess liquidity and see a lot of inflows come in at that point,” Rajan said on a conference call with analysts.

The RBI had earlier in the day kept its policy rate on hold at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, while leaving the door open to ease further. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.