India cbank chief says on course to reach inflation targets
September 30, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank chief says on course to reach inflation targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India’s economy is currently positioned to reach central bank’s 6 percent inflation target by January 2016, but there is a lot more confidence about reaching a near-term target of 8 percent by January next year, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said after a policy review on Tuesday.

The RBI kept its key policy repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent as widely expected, while expressing concerns about risks to its target to bring consumer inflation down to 6 percent by January 2016.

Turning to regulatory issues, Rajan said the central bank is in the process of modifying the definition of “wilful defaulters” so that company directors are culpable. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Simon Cameron-Moore)

