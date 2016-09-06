FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
India's cenbank reallocates deputy governor portfolios
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

India's cenbank reallocates deputy governor portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it will reallocate the portfolios for its three deputy governors, including shifting the monetary policy, economic policy & research, and financial market operations to R. Gandhi.

The three divisions were previously held by Urjit Patel, a deputy governor who was promoted to RBI chief on Sunday to replace Raghuram Rajan.

Other divisions under Patel were also reassigned, with the department of communication assigned to Deputy Governor N.S. Vishwanathan, and the department of statistics and information management going to S.S. Mundra.

The government is expected to announce a replacement for Patel as a deputy governor soon, which would likely lead to another rejigging of portfolios.

For RBI release see: bit.ly/2cl6fey

Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Rafael Nam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.