FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India cbank's Rajan: no formal proposal from post office to set up bank
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

India cbank's Rajan: no formal proposal from post office to set up bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAJI, India, Feb 20 (Reuters) - India’s central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday it had not received an application from India Post to set up a bank in the country.

The country’s postal office had been speculated to be interested in setting up banks across India. Earlier this month, it was among 41 applicants to run a new category of banks planned to bring basic banking services within the reach of millions.

The Reserve Bank of India last year granted its first new banking licenses in India in a decade and has said it would consider applications on a rolling basis. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.