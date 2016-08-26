FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank Rajan welcomes appointment of Patel as his successor
August 26, 2016 / 1:36 PM / a year ago

India cenbank Rajan welcomes appointment of Patel as his successor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan welcomed the appointment of Urjit Patel as his successor, saying it would ensure continuity in meeting the country's inflation objectives.

Patel, currently a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India, will replace Rajan at the helm of the central bank on Sept. 4.

"I am confident that Dr. Urjit Patel, who has worked closely with me on monetary policy for the last three years, will ably guide the Monetary Policy Committee going forward in achieving our inflation objectives," Rajan said in a speech to market participants in Mumbai. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Rafael Nam)

