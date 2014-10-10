FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank's Rajan: removal of FII debt limits possible over 2 yrs-Euromoney
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 3 years ago

India cenbank's Rajan: removal of FII debt limits possible over 2 yrs-Euromoney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - India’s central bank will remove foreign investment limits on the country’s debt markets once the economy reaches its potential output over two consecutive years and foreigners move to long-end maturities, Euromoney reported Governor Raghuram Rajan as saying.

These two factors would happen “once the world becomes excited in a more substantial way about the India story”, Euromoney quoted the Reserve Bank of India Governor as saying during an interview with the magazine.

Foreign institutional investors have almost exhausted their $25 billion limit in government bonds. Analysts expect India will raise the limit, although a removal has not been expected in the near term. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

