India's economy is showing signs of a pick up-central bank chief
August 20, 2015

India's economy is showing signs of a pick up-central bank chief

MUMBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Indian economy is shown signs of improvement, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday, adding that a pick up in rural demand would further improve economic growth.

“You may see rural demand coming back more strongly, and that would be a very tremedous bonus to the economy compared to we are,” Raghuram Rajan said at an industry event.

Rajan said separately that the devaluation of the Chinese yuan was not something to be “concerned” about at current levels. He added, however, that global central banks depreciating currencies as a policy action was a worrisome trend.

On Aug. 11, the Chinese central bank surprised markets by devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

