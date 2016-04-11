FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Rajan says cenbank holds 8 trln rupees of govt bonds
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 6:25 AM / in a year

India's Rajan says cenbank holds 8 trln rupees of govt bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday the central bank holds government bonds worth 8 trillion rupees ($120.54 billion) alongside record-high foreign exchange reserves.

The number provides some clarity given the central bank does not disclose the amount of its debt holdings.

Rajan made the comment in a speech at an event featuring bankers and start-up executives, in which he discussed that the central bank had plenty of funds at its disposal.

India’s foreign exchange reserves surged to a record $360 billion in the week ended April 1. ($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.