India's Rajan says cenbank holds 8 trln rupees of govt bonds

MUMBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday the central bank holds government bonds worth 8 trillion rupees ($120.54 billion) alongside record-high foreign exchange reserves.

The number provides some clarity given the central bank does not disclose the amount of its debt holdings.

Rajan made the comment in a speech at an event featuring bankers and start-up executives, in which he discussed that the central bank had plenty of funds at its disposal.

India’s foreign exchange reserves surged to a record $360 billion in the week ended April 1. ($1 = 66.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)