Low inflation, not public pleading, should drive rate cuts-India cbank's Rajan
August 24, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Low inflation, not public pleading, should drive rate cuts-India cbank's Rajan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Interest rate cuts should only be delivered after sustained low inflation, and not as “goodies” doled out after public pleading, India’s central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Monday.

“Rate cuts should not be seen as goodies that the RBI gives out stingily after much public pleading,” Rajan said in a speech to a banking event.

“Instead, what is important is sustained low inflation,” he added. “And rate cuts are a natural consequence that the RBI has no hesitancy in delivering.”

The comments come as corporate executives and India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is stepping up pressure on the central bank to cut rates as the economy struggles and price rises slow.

The RBI kept its policy rate on hold at 7.25 percent, at its last policy review earlier this month, while leaving the door open to ease further depending on the inflation outlook and how swiftly banks lower their lending rates. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Chodhury; Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Rafael Nam)

