TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees

Sept 2 (Reuters) - (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 01/09 16.47 31/08 16.47 29/08 16.47 28/08 16.47 27/08 11.96 26/08 16.47 25/08 16.47 24/08 16.47 22/08 16.47 21/08 16.47 20/08 16.47 19/08 14.43 18/08 16.42 17/08 16.42 14/08 15.44 13/08 19.51 12/08 19.51 11/08 19.51 10/08 19.51 08/08 19.51 07/08 19.51 06/08 19.51 05/08 19.51 04/08 19.51 03/08 19.51 01/08 19.51 31/07 20.32 30/07 20.32 29/07 20.32 28/07 20.32 27/07 18.00 25/07 27.03 24/07 27.03 23/07 28.32 22/07 28.32 21/07 26.33 20/07 26.33 17/07 28.32 16/07 28.32 15/07 27.61 14/07 27.61 13/07 24.56 11/07 24.56 10/07 24.56 09/07 26.11 08/07 27.51 07/07 27.81 06/07 28.31 04/07 31.76 03/07 31.76 02/07 55.42 01/07 55.42 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1ExiUWl) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)