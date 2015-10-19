FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 18.04 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2015 / 3:58 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 18.04 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - 
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
16/10                     18.04
15/10                     19.39
14/10                     16.47
13/10                     16.47
12/10                     16.47
09/10                     16.47
08/10                     17.57
07/10                     17.57
06/10                     17.57
05/10                     16.47
03/10                     16.47
01/10                     16.47
30/09                     16.47
29/09                     16.47
28/09                     16.47
25/09                     16.47
24/09                     16.47
23/09                     16.47
22/09                     16.47
21/09                     16.47
19/09                     16.47
18/09                     16.47
17/09                     16.47
16/09                     16.47
15/09                     16.47
14/09                     16.47
11/09                     16.47
10/09                     16.47
09/09                     16.47
08/09                     16.47
07/09                     13.02
05/09                     13.02
04/09                     13.02
03/09                     16.47
02/09                     16.47
01/09                     16.47
31/08                     16.47
29/08                     16.47
28/08                     16.47
27/08                     11.96
26/08                     16.47
25/08                     16.47
24/08                     16.47
22/08                     16.47
21/08                     16.47
20/08                     16.47
19/08                     14.43
18/08                     16.42
17/08                     16.42
14/08                     15.44
13/08                     19.51
12/08                     19.51
11/08                     19.51
10/08                     19.51
08/08                     19.51
07/08                     19.51
06/08                     19.51
05/08                     19.51
04/08                     19.51
03/08                     19.51
01/08                     19.51
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 6.75 percent.

Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
 Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.    
 * Source text: (bit.ly/1jPC3JP)




 (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.