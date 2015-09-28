FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees
#Financials
September 28, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - 
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
25/09                     16.47
24/09                     16.47
23/09                     16.47
22/09                     16.47
21/09                     16.47
19/09                     16.47
18/09                     16.47
17/09                     16.47
16/09                     16.47
15/09                     16.47
14/09                     16.47
11/09                     16.47
10/09                     16.47
09/09                     16.47
08/09                     16.47
07/09                     13.02
05/09                     13.02
04/09                     13.02
03/09                     16.47
02/09                     16.47
01/09                     16.47
31/08                     16.47
29/08                     16.47
28/08                     16.47
27/08                     11.96
26/08                     16.47
25/08                     16.47
24/08                     16.47
22/08                     16.47
21/08                     16.47
20/08                     16.47
19/08                     14.43
18/08                     16.42
17/08                     16.42
14/08                     15.44
13/08                     19.51
12/08                     19.51
11/08                     19.51
10/08                     19.51
08/08                     19.51
07/08                     19.51
06/08                     19.51
05/08                     19.51
04/08                     19.51
03/08                     19.51
01/08                     19.51
31/07                     20.32
30/07                     20.32
29/07                     20.32
28/07                     20.32
27/07                     18.00
25/07                     27.03
24/07                     27.03
23/07                     28.32
22/07                     28.32
21/07                     26.33
20/07                     26.33
17/07                     28.32
16/07                     28.32
15/07                     27.61
14/07                     27.61
13/07                     24.56
11/07                     24.56
10/07                     24.56
09/07                     26.11
08/07                     27.51
07/07                     27.81
06/07                     28.31
04/07                     31.76
03/07                     31.76
02/07                     55.42
01/07                     55.42
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
 Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.    
 * Source text: (bit.ly/1QI0EL2)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
