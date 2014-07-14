TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 297.32 bln rupees

July 14 (Reuters) - (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 12/07 297.32 11/07 285.02 10/07 319.73 09/07 316.50 08/07 312.01 07/07 262.83 05/07 195.41 04/07 141.16 03/07 171.25 02/07 221.63 01/07 328.27 30/06 323.19 28/06 249.64 27/06 268.16 26/06 306.88 25/06 322.20 24/06 276.66 23/06 289.87 21/06 261.76 20/06 233.26 19/06 231.11 18/06 282.83 17/06 329.48 16/06 328.63 14/06 317.83 13/06 225.58 12/06 222.23 11/06 222.14 10/06 239.99 09/06 283.75 07/06 248.57 06/06 155.01 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 30/05 351.89 29/05 281.49 28/05 289.53 27/05 322.41 26/05 384.78 24/05 353.53 23/05 344.38 22/05 388.40 21/05 354.18 20/05 298.22 19/05 395.10 16/05 405.30 15/05 412.51 13/05 489.94 12/05 472.90 10/05 386.28 09/05 361.88 08/05 331.34 07/05 274.34 06/05 295.89 05/05 375.98 03/05 348.92 02/05 427.90 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12. (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore)