FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 70.96 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 70.96 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - 
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
25/10                     70.96
22/10                    120.70
21/10                    138.05      
20/10                    125.01          
18/10                    123.94
17/10                     57.63
16/10                     72.50
14/10                    130.28
13/10                     57.26
11/10                     57.01
10/10                     57.47
09/10                     66.20
08/10                     89.68
07/10                     96.45
04/10                    101.45
01/10                     96.10
30/09                    119.71
29/09                    103.93
27/09                     90.19
26/09                    136.49
25/09                    127.61
24/09                    133.21
23/09                    103.76 
22/09                    120.35 
20/09                    126.97 
19/09                    143.47
18/09                    142.76
17/09                    156.40
16/09                    204.90
15/09                    133.75
13/09                    120.37
12/09                     85.97
11/09                     90.80
10/09                    102.62
09/09                    109.72
08/09                    187.34
05/09                     72.56
04/09                     89.78
03/09                     90.86
02/09                     99.39
01/09                    121.65
30/08                    122.16
28/08                    234.76
27/08                    183.91
26/08                    197.91
25/08                    199.05
23/08                    177.89
22/08                    178.06 
21/08                    161.52
20/08                    246.94
19/08                    204.80
16/08                    260.40
14/08                    180.87 
13/08                    259.16
12/08                    300.27
11/08                    285.50 
09/08                    243.87
08/08                    234.32
07/08                    193.96  
06/08                    167.46
05/08                     95.46 
04/08                    119.46
02/08                    155.12 
01/08                    224.53
31/07                    244.23
30/07                    295.76
28/07                    304.96
25/07                    305.73 
24/07                    330.26 
23/07                    332.76
22/07                    332.72
21/07                    316.52
18/07                    255.90
17/07                    238.82
16/07                    315.22
15/07                    311.22
14/07                    311.72
12/07                    297.32 
11/07                    285.02 
10/07                    319.73 
09/07                    316.50 
08/07                    312.01
07/07                    262.83
05/07                    195.41
04/07                    141.16 
03/07                    171.25
02/07                    221.63
01/07                    328.27
30/06                    323.19 
28/06                    249.64
27/06                    268.16
26/06                    306.88
25/06                    322.20
24/06                    276.66
23/06                    289.87
21/06                    261.76
20/06                    233.26
19/06                    231.11
18/06                    282.83  
17/06                    329.48 
16/06                    328.63 
14/06                    317.83
13/06                    225.58  
12/06                    222.23  
11/06                    222.14
10/06                    239.99
09/06                    283.75
07/06                    248.57
06/06                    155.01
05/06                    156.45
04/06                    156.62
03/06                    161.08 
02/06                    269.08
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
 Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.
    

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.