TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 289.53 bln rupees
May 29, 2014 / 5:12 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 289.53 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - 
Date        *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
                 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
28/05                    289.53
27/05                    322.41
26/05                    384.78
24/05                    353.53
23/05                    344.38
22/05                    388.40
21/05                    354.18
20/05                    298.22
19/05                    395.10
16/05                    405.30
15/05                    412.51
13/05                    489.94
12/05                    472.90
10/05                    386.28
09/05                    361.88
08/05                    331.34
07/05                    274.34
06/05                    295.89
05/05                    375.98
03/05                    348.92
02/05                    427.90   
30/04                    526.15
29/04                    522.25
28/04                    528.55
26/04                    463.55
25/04                    485.60
23/04                    506.60
22/04                    484.10 
21/04                    423.65    
17/04                    362.19
16/04                    353.70
15/04                    500.49
12/04@@@@                373.22
11/04@@@@                401.62
10/04@@@                 483.77
09/04@@@                 408.77
07/04@@@                 490.96                    
05/04@@@                 446.12                    
04/04@@@                 387.74
03/04@@                  478.91
02/04@@                  528.89
01/04@@                  503.99 
29/03@@                  503.99 
28/03@@                  443.39 
27/03^^^                 468.73
26/03^                   451.05
25/03^                   473.69
24/03^^                  531.36
21/03^                   431.81
20/03*****               524.42
19/03@                   516.12
18/03*****               517.51 
14/03*****               300.94 
13/03*****               431.39  
12/03*****               429.97
11/03******              356.64
10/03*****               421.81
08/03*****               428.85
07/03*****               325.79 
06/03****                234.62
05/03****                298.12
04/03****                214.87
03/03****                213.73
01/03****                266.22
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can
access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and
hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.