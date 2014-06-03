TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 269.08 bln rupees

June 3 (Reuters) - Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 02/06 269.08 30/05 351.89 29/05 281.49 28/05 289.53 27/05 322.41 26/05 384.78 24/05 353.53 23/05 344.38 22/05 388.40 21/05 354.18 20/05 298.22 19/05 395.10 16/05 405.30 15/05 412.51 13/05 489.94 12/05 472.90 10/05 386.28 09/05 361.88 08/05 331.34 07/05 274.34 06/05 295.89 05/05 375.98 03/05 348.92 02/05 427.90 30/04 526.15 29/04 522.25 28/04 528.55 26/04 463.55 25/04 485.60 23/04 506.60 22/04 484.10 21/04 423.65 17/04 362.19 16/04 353.70 15/04 500.49 12/04@@@@ 373.22 11/04@@@@ 401.62 10/04@@@ 483.77 09/04@@@ 408.77 07/04@@@ 490.96 05/04@@@ 446.12 04/04@@@ 387.74 03/04@@ 478.91 02/04@@ 528.89 01/04@@ 503.99 29/03@@ 503.99 28/03@@ 443.39 27/03^^^ 468.73 26/03^ 451.05 25/03^ 473.69 24/03^^ 531.36 21/03^ 431.81 20/03***** 524.42 19/03@ 516.12 18/03***** 517.51 14/03***** 300.94 13/03***** 431.39 12/03***** 429.97 11/03****** 356.64 10/03***** 421.81 08/03***** 428.85 07/03***** 325.79 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)