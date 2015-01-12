TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 62.21 bln rupees

Jan 12 (Reuters) - in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 09/01 62.21 08/01 85.17 07/01 63.67 06/01 58.67 05/01 85.18 03/01 35.48 02/01 45.78 01/01 66.76 31/12 98.17 30/12 95.02 29/12 91.72 27/12 55.46 26/12 71.93 24/12 101.96 23/12 107.57 22/12 110.67 20/12 65.40 19/12 67.76 18/12 115.12 17/12 111.17 16/12 96.71 15/12 60.75 13/12 81.57 12/12 31.83 11/12 29.57 10/12 57.50 09/12 28.47 08/12 40.17 06/12 30.06 05/12 23.77 04/12 23.77 03/12 29.11 02/12 25.53 01/12 27.38 29/11 27.19 28/11 69.57 27/11 69.42 26/11 76.72 25/11 69.88 24/11 69.58 22/11 59.78 21/11 35.30 20/11 35.30 19/11 42.90 18/11 44.19 17/11 67.33 15/11 41.99 14/11 37.79 13/11 66.86 12/11 65.01 11/11 93.70 10/11 38.45 08/11 87.34 07/11 28.90 05/11 63.19 03/11 58.38 01/11 58.37 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)