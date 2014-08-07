FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 167.46 bln rupees
August 7, 2014 / 3:37 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 167.46 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - 
            (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
06/08                    167.46
05/08                     95.46 
04/08                    119.46
02/08                    155.12 
01/08                    224.53
31/07                    244.23
30/07                    295.76
28/07                    304.96
25/07                    305.73 
24/07                    330.26 
23/07                    332.76
22/07                    332.72
21/07                    316.52
18/07                    255.90
17/07                    238.82
16/07                    315.22
15/07                    311.22
14/07                    311.72
12/07                    297.32 
11/07                    285.02 
10/07                    319.73 
09/07                    316.50 
08/07                    312.01
07/07                    262.83
05/07                    195.41
04/07                    141.16 
03/07                    171.25
02/07                    221.63
01/07                    328.27
30/06                    323.19 
28/06                    249.64
27/06                    268.16
26/06                    306.88
25/06                    322.20
24/06                    276.66
23/06                    289.87
21/06                    261.76
20/06                    233.26
19/06                    231.11
18/06                    282.83  
17/06                    329.48 
16/06                    328.63 
14/06                    317.83
13/06                    225.58  
12/06                    222.23  
11/06                    222.14
10/06                    239.99
09/06                    283.75
07/06                    248.57
06/06                    155.01
05/06                    156.45
04/06                    156.62
03/06                    161.08 
02/06                    269.08
30/05                    351.89 
29/05                    281.49 
28/05                    289.53
27/05                    322.41
26/05                    384.78
24/05                    353.53
23/05                    344.38
22/05                    388.40
21/05                    354.18
20/05                    298.22
19/05                    395.10
16/05                    405.30
15/05                    412.51
13/05                    489.94
12/05                    472.90
10/05                    386.28
09/05                    361.88
08/05                    331.34
07/05                    274.34
06/05                    295.89
05/05                    375.98
03/05                    348.92
02/05                    427.90   
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can
access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and
hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12.

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

