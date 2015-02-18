FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 72.45 bln rupees
February 18, 2015 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 72.45 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
16/02                     72.45
14/02                     71.85
13/02                     71.85
12/02                     72.26
11/02                     73.05
10/02                     73.05
09/02                     73.05
07/02                     73.55
06/02                     73.60
05/02                     60.90
04/02                     37.26
03/02                     32.97
02/02                     33.67
31/01                     40.78
30/01                     59.88
29/01                     36.82
28/01                     55.44
27/01                     97.94
24/01                     61.55
23/01                     79.03 
22/01                     80.14
21/01                     69.84
20/01                     96.54
19/01                     82.34
17/01                     56.53
16/01                     70.70
15/01                     63.05  
14/01                     91.10
13/01                     85.10
12/01                     91.10
10/01                     60.15
09/01                     62.21
08/01                     85.17
07/01                     63.67
06/01                     58.67
05/01                     85.18
03/01                     35.48
02/01                     45.78
01/01                     66.76
31/12                     98.17
30/12                     95.02
29/12                     91.72
27/12                     55.46
26/12                     71.93
24/12                    101.96
23/12                    107.57 
22/12                    110.67
20/12                     65.40
19/12                     67.76
18/12                    115.12
17/12                    111.17
16/12                     96.71
15/12                     60.75
13/12                     81.57
12/12                     31.83
11/12                     29.57
10/12                     57.50
09/12                     28.47
08/12                     40.17
06/12                     30.06
05/12                     23.77
04/12                     23.77
03/12                     29.11
02/12                     25.53
01/12                     27.38
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
 Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
