TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.76 bln rupees
April 29, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.76 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
28/04                     56.76
27/04                     58.79
25/04                     58.79
24/04                     59.29
23/04                     59.99
22/04                     58.54
21/04                     61.93
20/04                     61.93
17/04                     61.93
16/04                     61.74
15/04                     61.74
13/04                     62.13
11/04                     62.12
10/04                     65.13
09/04                     65.13
08/04                     65.13
07/04                     68.47
06/04                     68.47
04/04                     68.47
01/04                     68.97
31/03                     68.97
30/03                     68.62
28/03                     66.98
27/03                     66.98
26/03                     62.70
25/03                     66.02
24/03                     64.60 
23/03                     64.60
21/03                     64.64
20/03                     64.64
19/03                     67.06
18/03                     67.06
17/03                     68.43
16/03                     68.43
14/03                     69.12
13/03                     69.12
12/03                     71.10
11/03                     70.30
10/03                     67.36
09/03                     70.30
07/03                     70.30
05/03                     70.30
04/03                     67.70
03/03                     72.22
02/03                     72.22
28/02                     72.22
27/02                     72.65
26/02                     72.65
25/02                     72.65 
24/02                     72.65
23/02                     71.96
21/02                     71.96 
20/02                     72.26
18/02                     72.45
16/02                     72.45
14/02                     71.85
13/02                     71.85
12/02                     72.26
11/02                     73.05
10/02                     73.05
09/02                     73.05
07/02                     73.55
06/02                     73.60
05/02                     60.90
04/02                     37.26
03/02                     32.97
02/02                     33.67
-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
 Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.
    
* Source text: (bit.ly/1JQVtoE)


 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
