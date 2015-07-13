FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 24.56 bln rupees
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 3:37 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 24.56 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - 
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
10/07                     24.56
09/07                     26.11
08/07                     27.51
07/07                     27.81
06/07                     28.31
04/07                     31.76
03/07                     31.76
02/07                     55.42
01/07                     55.42
30/06                     55.42
29/06                     55.42
27/06                     55.42
26/06                     55.42
25/06                     55.42
24/06                     55.42 
23/06                     55.42
22/06                     55.72
20/06                     56.22
19/06                     56.22
18/06                     56.22
17/06                     56.22
16/06                     56.22
15/06                     56.22
13/06                     56.62
12/06                     56.62
11/06                     56.62
10/06                     56.62
09/06                     56.63
08/06                     53.18
06/06                     53.91
05/06                     53.91
04/06                     55.56
03/06                     55.56
02/06                     59.01
01/06                     59.01
30/05                     59.01
29/05                     59.01
28/05                     51.66
27/05                     56.17
26/05                     56.53
25/05                     56.53
23/05                     57.53
22/05                     57.53
21/05                     55.49
20/05                     55.49
19/05                     55.49
18/05                     58.38
16/05                     58.38
15/05                     58.38
14/05                     58.88
13/05                     58.98
12/05                     59.48
11/05                     59.48
09/05                     59.01
08/05                     59.01
07/05                     58.98
06/05                     58.98
05/05                     58.08
02/05                     58.08

-----------------------------------------  
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) 
 Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations
page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on
.
    
 * Source text: (bit.ly/1K04wI6)


 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)

