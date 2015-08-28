FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.21 pct cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction
August 28, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-India central bank sets 7.21 pct cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 7.21 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: weighted average rate at 7.20 pct at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction * India cbank: allots 100.06 bln rupees at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 163.29 bln rupees * India cbank: makes partial allotment of 94.49 pct at cut-off rate at 3-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1F2xK2b (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )

