Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: allots 21.00 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction vs 150 bln rupees notified * RBI: sets cut-off rate of 7.36 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: weighted average rate at 7.36 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction * RBI: gets bids worth 70.40 bln rupees at 14-day variable rate repo auction

Source Text: bit.ly/1NK2sFo (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )