TABLE-India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 193 bln rupees

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 39 bids for 193 billion rupees ($2.90 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 31/08 9 54.73 9 54.73 7.25 28/08 11 39.14 11 39.14 7.25 27/08 20 111.83 20 111.83 7.25 26/08 19 107.30 19 107.30 7.25 25/08 25 129.83 25 129.83 7.25 24/08 23 125.08 23 125.08 7.25 21/08 15 44.06 15 44.06 7.25 20/08 10 32.46 10 32.46 7.25 19/08 12 33.96 12 33.96 7.25 17/08 28 141.47 28 141.47 7.25 14/08 11 25.86 11 25.86 7.25 13/08 18 59.37 18 59.37 7.25 12/08 17 56.62 17 56.62 7.25 11/08 9 20.26 9 20.26 7.25 10/08 8 19.56 8 19.56 7.25 07/08 9 24.73 9 24.73 7.25 06/08 8 26.74 8 26.74 7.25 05/08 8 25.06 8 25.06 7.25 04/08 5 21.42 5 21.42 7.25 03/08 8 21.56 8 21.56 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)