TABLE-India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 211.74 bln rupees
#Intel
November 13, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 211.74 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 43 bids for 211.74 billion rupees ($3.20 billion)at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 13/11 43 211.74 43 211.74 6.75 10/11 49 220.74 49 220.74 6.75 08/11 41 199.43 41 199.43 6.75 07/11 13 98.05 13 98.05 6.75 06/11 16 51.13 16 51.13 6.75 05/11 25 93.49 25 93.49 6.75 04/11 22 87.39 22 87.39 6.75 03/11 28 109.98 28 109.98 6.75 02/11 31 144.39 31 144.39 6.75 31/10 -- -- -- -- 6.75 30/10 32 120.36 32 120.36 6.75 29/10 23 89.84 23 89.84 6.75 28/10 31 140.80 31 140.80 6.75 27/10 50 222.12 50 222.12 6.75 26/10 47 217.17 47 217.17 6.75 23/10 37 174.40 37 174.40 6.75 21/10 36 175.89 36 175.89 6.75 20/10 31 97.09 31 97.09 6.75 19/10 29 135.61 29 135.61 6.75 17/10 3 25.39 3 25.39 6.75 16/10 36 128.39 36 128.39 6.75 15/10 39 177.41 39 177.41 6.75 14/10 31 137.84 31 137.84 6.75 13/10 28 94.24 28 94.24 6.75 12/10 31 156.72 31 156.72 6.75 09/10 33 153.58 33 153.58 6.75 08/10 22 113.24 22 113.24 6.75 07/10 18 108.05 18 108.05 6.75 06/10 9 38.17 9 38.17 6.75 05/10 12 40.22 12 40.22 6.75 03/10 00 -- 00 -- 6.75 01/10 33 150.81 33 150.81 6.75 30/09 29 90.37 29 90.37 6.75 29/09 37 177.65 37 177.65 7.25 28/09 34 164.13 34 164.13 7.25 24/09 36 165.02 36 165.02 7.25 23/09 18 105.26 18 105.26 7.25 22/09 23 126.49 23 126.49 7.25 21/09 43 190.47 43 190.47 7.25 18/09 36 174.34 36 174.34 7.25 16/09 44 195.95 44 195.95 7.25 15/09 24 115.16 24 115.16 7.25 14/09 16 67.08 16 67.08 7.25 11/09 12 53.17 12 53.17 7.25 10/09 39 193.00 39 193.00 7.25 09/09 35 177.69 35 177.69 7.25 08/09 9 29.07 9 29.07 7.25 07/09 7 22.46 7 22.46 7.25 05/09 10 62.43 10 62.42 7.25 04/09 9 36.17 9 36.17 7.25 03/09 7 27.77 7 27.77 7.25 02/09 10 28.19 10 28.19 7.25 01/09 11 66.87 11 66.87 7.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) -------------------------------------------------------------- 10/11 20 62.60 20 62.60 5.75 09/11 23 51.65 23 51.65 5.75 07/11 15 19.38 15 19.38 5.75 06/11 36 154.13 36 154.13 5.75 05/11 30 43.54 30 43.54 5.75 04/11 31 31.10 31 31.10 5.75 03/11 43 117.56 43 117.56 5.75 02/11 35 247.36 35 247.36 5.75 31/10 26 82.32 26 82.32 5.75 30/10 36 76.92 36 76.92 5.75 29/10 30 53.43 30 53.43 5.75 28/10 32 113.45 32 113.45 5.75 27/10 30 81.36 30 81.36 5.75 26/10 20 46.76 20 46.76 5.75 23/10 17 20.44 17 20.44 5.75 21/10 16 20.00 16 20.00 5.75 20/10 24 49.73 24 49.73 5.75 19/10 18 23.07 18 23.07 5.75 17/10 13 26.76 13 26.76 5.75 16/10 29 55.93 29 55.93 5.75 15/10 29 67.28 29 67.28 5.75 14/10 17 21.29 17 21.29 5.75 13/10 18 28.85 18 28.85 5.75 12/10 27 128.97 27 128.97 5.75 09/10 28 31.18 28 31.18 5.75 08/10 22 39.30 22 39.30 5.75 07/10 20 29.30 20 29.30 5.75 06/10 26 37.61 26 37.61 5.75 05/10 31 90.18 31 90.18 5.75 03/10 34 152.94 34 152.94 5.75 01/10 47 168.57 47 168.57 5.75 30/09 48 209.07 48 209.07 5.75 29/09 36 165.95 36 165.95 5.75 28/09 30 73.73 30 73.73 6.25 25/09 28 74.93 28 74.93 6.25 24/09 32 117.07 32 117.07 6.25 23/09 22 39.55 22 39.55 6.25 22/09 27 46.66 27 46.66 6.25 21/09 28 119.26 28 119.26 6.25 19/09 30 118.94 30 118.94 6.25 18/09 16 37.25 16 37.25 6.25 17/09 21 54.94 21 54.94 6.25 16/09 13 45.82 13 45.82 6.25 15/09 26 42.75 26 42.75 6.25 14/09 30 72.92 30 72.92 6.25 11/09 26 23.90 26 23.90 6.25 10/09 37 84.43 37 84.43 6.25 09/09 27 44.60 27 44.60 6.25 08/09 19 32.35 19 32.35 6.25 07/09 23 41.66 23 41.66 6.25 05/09 11 10.76 11 10.76 6.25 04/09 32 40.62 32 40.62 6.25 03/09 32 134.93 32 134.93 6.25 02/09 25 42.86 25 42.86 6.25 01/09 29 53.73 29 53.73 6.25 -------------------------------------------------------------- The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

Source text: (bit.ly/1GZMGoe) ($1 = 66.1400 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
