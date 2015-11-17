FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 233.74 bln rupees
#Asia
November 17, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 233.74 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday
it accepted all 51 bids for 233.74 billion rupees ($3.54
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 17/11        51         233.74    51        233.74     6.75
 16/11        44         212.60    44        212.60     6.75
 13/11        43         211.74    43        211.74     6.75
 10/11        49         220.74    49        220.74     6.75
 08/11        41         199.43    41        199.43     6.75
 07/11        13          98.05    13         98.05     6.75
 06/11        16          51.13    16         51.13     6.75
 05/11        25          93.49    25         93.49     6.75
 04/11        22          87.39    22         87.39     6.75
 03/11        28         109.98    28        109.98     6.75
 02/11        31         144.39    31        144.39     6.75
 31/10        --             --    --            --     6.75
 30/10        32         120.36    32        120.36     6.75
 29/10        23          89.84    23         89.84     6.75
 28/10        31         140.80    31        140.80     6.75
 27/10        50         222.12    50        222.12     6.75
 26/10        47         217.17    47        217.17     6.75
 23/10        37         174.40    37        174.40     6.75
 21/10        36         175.89    36        175.89     6.75
 20/10        31          97.09    31         97.09     6.75
 19/10        29         135.61    29        135.61     6.75
 17/10         3          25.39     3         25.39     6.75
 16/10        36         128.39    36        128.39     6.75
 15/10        39         177.41    39        177.41     6.75
 14/10        31         137.84    31        137.84     6.75 
 13/10        28          94.24    28         94.24     6.75
 12/10        31         156.72    31        156.72     6.75
 09/10        33         153.58    33        153.58     6.75
 08/10        22         113.24    22        113.24     6.75
 07/10        18         108.05    18        108.05     6.75
 06/10         9          38.17     9         38.17     6.75
 05/10        12          40.22    12         40.22     6.75
 03/10        00            --     00            --     6.75
 01/10        33         150.81    33         150.81    6.75
 30/09        29          90.37    29          90.37    6.75
 29/09        37         177.65    37         177.65    7.25
 28/09        34         164.13    34         164.13    7.25
 24/09        36         165.02    36         165.02    7.25
 23/09        18         105.26    18         105.26    7.25
 22/09        23         126.49    23         126.49    7.25
 21/09        43         190.47    43         190.47    7.25
 18/09        36         174.34    36         174.34    7.25
 16/09        44         195.95    44         195.95    7.25
 15/09        24         115.16    24         115.16    7.25
 14/09        16          67.08    16          67.08    7.25
 11/09        12          53.17    12          53.17    7.25
 10/09        39         193.00    39         193.00    7.25
 09/09        35         177.69    35         177.69    7.25
 08/09         9          29.07     9          29.07    7.25
 07/09         7          22.46     7          22.46    7.25
 05/09        10          62.43    10          62.42    7.25
 04/09         9          36.17     9          36.17    7.25
 03/09         7          27.77     7          27.77    7.25
 02/09        10          28.19    10          28.19    7.25
 01/09        11          66.87    11          66.87    7.25
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 16/11         23      47.17        23      47.17     5.75
 13/11         34      85.08        34      85.08     5.75
 10/11         20      62.60        20      62.60     5.75
 09/11         23      51.65        23      51.65     5.75
 07/11         15      19.38        15      19.38     5.75
 06/11         36     154.13        36     154.13     5.75
 05/11         30      43.54        30      43.54     5.75
 04/11         31      31.10        31      31.10     5.75
 03/11         43     117.56        43     117.56     5.75
 02/11         35     247.36        35     247.36     5.75
 31/10         26      82.32        26      82.32     5.75
 30/10         36      76.92        36      76.92     5.75
 29/10         30      53.43        30      53.43     5.75
 28/10         32     113.45        32     113.45     5.75
 27/10         30      81.36        30      81.36     5.75
 26/10         20      46.76        20      46.76     5.75
 23/10         17      20.44        17      20.44     5.75
 21/10         16      20.00        16      20.00     5.75
 20/10         24      49.73        24      49.73     5.75
 19/10         18      23.07        18      23.07     5.75
 17/10         13      26.76        13      26.76     5.75
 16/10         29      55.93        29      55.93     5.75
 15/10         29      67.28        29      67.28     5.75
 14/10         17      21.29        17      21.29     5.75
 13/10         18      28.85        18      28.85     5.75
 12/10         27     128.97        27     128.97     5.75
 09/10         28      31.18        28      31.18     5.75
 08/10         22      39.30        22      39.30     5.75
 07/10         20      29.30        20      29.30     5.75
 06/10         26      37.61        26      37.61     5.75
 05/10         31      90.18        31      90.18     5.75
 03/10         34     152.94        34     152.94     5.75
 01/10         47     168.57        47     168.57     5.75
 30/09         48     209.07        48     209.07     5.75
 29/09         36     165.95        36     165.95     5.75
 28/09         30      73.73        30      73.73     6.25
 25/09         28      74.93        28      74.93     6.25
 24/09         32     117.07        32     117.07     6.25
 23/09         22      39.55        22      39.55     6.25
 22/09         27      46.66        27      46.66     6.25
 21/09         28     119.26        28     119.26     6.25
 19/09         30     118.94        30     118.94     6.25
 18/09         16      37.25        16      37.25     6.25
 17/09         21      54.94        21      54.94     6.25
 16/09         13      45.82        13      45.82     6.25
 15/09         26      42.75        26      42.75     6.25
 14/09         30      72.92        30      72.92     6.25
 11/09         26      23.90        26      23.90     6.25
 10/09         37      84.43        37      84.43     6.25
 09/09         27      44.60        27      44.60     6.25
 08/09         19      32.35        19      32.35     6.25
 07/09         23      41.66        23      41.66     6.25
 05/09         11      10.76        11      10.76     6.25
 04/09         32      40.62        32      40.62     6.25
 03/09         32     134.93        32     134.93     6.25
 02/09         25      42.86        25      42.86     6.25
 01/09         29      53.73        29      53.73     6.25
 --------------------------------------------------------------
The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m
local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing
facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.    
    
 Source text: (bit.ly/1YefZHO)

($1 = 65.9450 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

