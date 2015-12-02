FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 48.57 bln rupees
December 2, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cenbank says repo bids fall to 48.57 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 17 bids for 48.57 billion rupees
($729.12 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
     
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 02/12        17          48.57    17         48.57     6.75
 01/12        29         147.62    29        147.62     6.75
 30/11        18          85.89    18         85.89     6.75
 27/11        38         179.47    38        179.47     6.75
 26/11        38         175.49    38        175.49     6.75
 24/11        48         218.56    48        218.56     6.75
 23/11        37         187.78    37        187.78     6.75
 21/11         2          35.50     2         35.50     6.75
 20/11        42         153.1     42        153.10     6.75
 19/11        50         206.90    50        206.90     6.75
 18/11        41         170.83    41        170.83     6.75
 17/11        51         233.74    51        233.74     6.75
 16/11        44         212.60    44        212.60     6.75
 13/11        43         211.74    43        211.74     6.75
 10/11        49         220.74    49        220.74     6.75
 08/11        41         199.43    41        199.43     6.75
 07/11        13          98.05    13         98.05     6.75
 06/11        16          51.13    16         51.13     6.75
 05/11        25          93.49    25         93.49     6.75
 04/11        22          87.39    22         87.39     6.75
 03/11        28         109.98    28        109.98     6.75
 02/11        31         144.39    31        144.39     6.75
 31/10        --             --    --            --     6.75
 30/10        32         120.36    32        120.36     6.75
 29/10        23          89.84    23         89.84     6.75
 28/10        31         140.80    31        140.80     6.75
 27/10        50         222.12    50        222.12     6.75
 26/10        47         217.17    47        217.17     6.75
 23/10        37         174.40    37        174.40     6.75
 21/10        36         175.89    36        175.89     6.75
 20/10        31          97.09    31         97.09     6.75
 19/10        29         135.61    29        135.61     6.75
 17/10         3          25.39     3         25.39     6.75
 16/10        36         128.39    36        128.39     6.75
 15/10        39         177.41    39        177.41     6.75
 14/10        31         137.84    31        137.84     6.75 
 13/10        28          94.24    28         94.24     6.75
 12/10        31         156.72    31        156.72     6.75
 09/10        33         153.58    33        153.58     6.75
 08/10        22         113.24    22        113.24     6.75
 07/10        18         108.05    18        108.05     6.75
 06/10         9          38.17     9         38.17     6.75
 05/10        12          40.22    12         40.22     6.75
 03/10        00            --     00            --     6.75
 01/10        33         150.81    33         150.81    6.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 01/12         26      33.19        26      33.19     5.75
 30/11         33      67.21        33      67.21     5.75
 27/11         21      25.99        21      25.99     5.75
 26/11         39      62.46        39      62.46     5.75
 24/11         22      29.35        22      29.35     5.75
 23/11         28      35.55        28      35.55     5.75
 21/11         22      57.92        22      57.92     5.75
 20/11         28      57.88        28      57.88     5.75
 19/11         32      93.08        32      93.08     5.75
 18/11         22      42.79        22      42.79     5.75
 17/11         28      50.59        28      50.59     5.75
 16/11         23      47.17        23      47.17     5.75
 13/11         34      85.08        34      85.08     5.75
 10/11         20      62.60        20      62.60     5.75
 09/11         23      51.65        23      51.65     5.75
 07/11         15      19.38        15      19.38     5.75
 06/11         36     154.13        36     154.13     5.75
 05/11         30      43.54        30      43.54     5.75
 04/11         31      31.10        31      31.10     5.75
 03/11         43     117.56        43     117.56     5.75
 02/11         35     247.36        35     247.36     5.75
 31/10         26      82.32        26      82.32     5.75
 30/10         36      76.92        36      76.92     5.75
 29/10         30      53.43        30      53.43     5.75
 28/10         32     113.45        32     113.45     5.75
 27/10         30      81.36        30      81.36     5.75
 26/10         20      46.76        20      46.76     5.75
 23/10         17      20.44        17      20.44     5.75
 21/10         16      20.00        16      20.00     5.75
 20/10         24      49.73        24      49.73     5.75
 19/10         18      23.07        18      23.07     5.75
 17/10         13      26.76        13      26.76     5.75
 16/10         29      55.93        29      55.93     5.75
 15/10         29      67.28        29      67.28     5.75
 14/10         17      21.29        17      21.29     5.75
 13/10         18      28.85        18      28.85     5.75
 12/10         27     128.97        27     128.97     5.75
 09/10         28      31.18        28      31.18     5.75
 08/10         22      39.30        22      39.30     5.75
 07/10         20      29.30        20      29.30     5.75
 06/10         26      37.61        26      37.61     5.75
 05/10         31      90.18        31      90.18     5.75
 03/10         34     152.94        34     152.94     5.75
 01/10         47     168.57        47     168.57     5.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m
local time. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing
facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.    
    
Source text: (bit.ly/1OwtmjY)

($1 = 66.6150 Indian rupees)

 (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
