India cbank chief says call rate should hover near repo rate
April 2, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank chief says call rate should hover near repo rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India will try to manage short-term liquidity to ensure the overnight call money rate is closer to the policy repo rate, the central bank governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday.

Rajan’s comments, during a teleconference with analysts, came after the overnight cash rate was trading at 9.10/9.15 percent on Wednesday, well above the repo rate of 8 percent, after the RBI announced fresh curbs on banks’ borrowing from the overnight funding window. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)

