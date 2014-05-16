FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says evening repo bids at 38.83 bln rupees
#Asia
May 16, 2014

TABLE-India cbank says evening repo bids at 38.83 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all 5 bids for 38.83 billion rupees at its three-day
evening repo auction, though which it injects cash into banking
system.
    Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 16 bids for 50.31
billion rupees ($850.6 million) at its three-day repo auction,
taking the total repo bids to 89.14 billion rupees. 
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE 
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00 
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00 
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
 30/04        58         216.90    58        216.90     8.00
 29/04        58         216.91    58        216.91     8.00
 28/04        57         216.44    57        216.44     8.00
 25/04        55         210.09    55        210.09     8.00  
 23/04        58         212.96    58        212.96     8.00
 22/04        56         211.27    56        211.27     8.00
 21/04        48         189.68    48        189.68     8.00   
 17/04@       24          74.72    24         74.72     8.00
 17/04        14          37.28    14         37.28     8.00
 16/04        31         122.07    31        122.07     8.00
 15/04        47         198.35    47        198.35     8.00
 11/04        42         177.93    42        177.93     8.00
 10/04        41         174.53    41        174.53     8.00
 09/04        42         172.98    42        172.98     8.00
 07/04        47         180.42    47        180.42     8.00
 04/04@       02           1.35    02          1.35     8.00   
 04/04        22          51.02    22         51.02     8.00
 03/04        52         170.04    52        170.04     8.00
 01/04        58         212.92    58        212.92     8.00
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00  
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00  
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00   
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00 
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00 
 02/05          31      116.20        31    116.20      7.00 
 30/04         12      14.75        12     14.75      7.00
 29/04         22      76.91        22     76.91      7.00
 28/04         13      22.22        13     22.22      7.00
 25/04         16      71.90        16     71.90      7.00
 23/04         12      38.61        12     38.61      7.00
 22/04         15      42.33        15     42.33      7.00
 21/04         05       2.89        05      2.86      7.00
 17/04         20      29.16        20     29.16      7.00 
 16/04         25      88.27        25     88.27      7.00 
 15/04         16      54.56        16     54.56      7.00 
 11/04         07      19.35        07     19.35      7.00 
 10/04         23      72.00        23     72.00      7.00
 09/04         17      47.82        17     47.82      7.00
 07/04         01       0.20        01      0.20      7.00
 04/04         23     135.36        23    135.36      7.00
 03/04         33     210.11        33    210.11      7.00
 02/04         15      61.12        15     61.12      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 59.1450 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury in Mumbai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

