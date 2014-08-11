FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cbank sets 8.01 pct cut-off at variable rate overnight repo auction
August 11, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

India cbank sets 8.01 pct cut-off at variable rate overnight repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.01 percent at the overnight variable rate term repo auction on Monday.

The weighted average rate was 8.09 percent, the RBI said.

The central bank alloted 46.50 billion rupees ($760.30 million) worth of bids at the overnight term repo auction as against 50 billion rupees notified.

The RBI said it received bids worth 54 billion rupees for the auction.

1 US dollar = 61.1600 Indian rupee Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
