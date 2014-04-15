TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 198.35 bln rupees

April 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 47 bids for 198.35 billion rupees ($3.29 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. Earlier in the day, the central bank said it accepted all seven bids for 19.35 billion rupees at its four-day reverse repo auction on April 11, through which it absorbs cash from the banking system. For detailed results, please see the table below: --------------------------------------------------------------- REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 15/04 47 198.35 47 198.35 8.00 11/04 42 177.93 42 177.93 8.00 10/04 41 174.53 41 174.53 8.00 09/04 42 172.98 42 172.98 8.00 07/04 47 180.42 47 180.42 8.00 04/04@ 02 1.35 02 1.35 8.00 04/04 22 51.02 22 51.02 8.00 03/04 52 170.04 52 170.04 8.00 01/04 58 212.92 58 212.92 8.00 28/03 56 361.04 56 361.04 8.00 27/03 47 347.51 47 347.51 8.00 26/03 52 367.36 52 367.36 8.00 25/03 60 387.33 60 387.33 8.00 24/03 59 393.84 59 393.82 8.00 21/03@ 23 195.53 23 195.53 8.00 21/03 37 178.31 37 178.31 8.00 20/03 61 398.98 61 398.98 8.00 19/03 62 409.03 62 409.03 8.00 18/03 62 408.13 62 408.13 8.00 14/03 55 364.73 55 364.71 8.00 13/03 50 342.11 50 342.11 8.00 12/03 44 294.15 44 294.15 8.00 11/03 48 308.25 48 308.25 8.00 10/03 48 320.03 48 320.03 8.00 07/03@ 28 215.63 28 215.63 8.00 07/03 14 52.07 14 52.07 8.00 06/03 33 224.60 33 224.60 8.00 05/03 7 22.70 7 22.70 8.00 04/03 9 28.17 9 28.17 8.00 03/03 14 116.81 14 116.81 8.00 28/02 33 221.59 33 221.59 8.00 26/02 41 290.57 41 290.57 8.00 25/02 32 233.95 32 233.91 8.00 24/02 36 238.17 36 238.12 8.00 21/02@ 23 201.93 23 201.93 8.00 21/02 19 80.35 19 80.35 8.00 20/02 36 278.83 36 278.83 8.00 18/02 50 337.04 50 337.04 8.00 17/02 61 383.07 61 383.07 8.00 14/02 63 407.02 63 407.02 8.00 13/02 62 391.67 62 391.67 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE RECEIVED ACCEPTED -------------------------------------------------------------- NO AMT NO AMT (%) (bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/04 07 19.35 07 19.35 7.00 10/04 23 72.00 23 72.00 7.00 09/04 17 47.82 17 47.82 7.00 07/04 01 0.20 01 0.20 7.00 04/04 23 135.36 23 135.36 7.00 03/04 33 210.11 33 210.11 7.00 02/04 15 61.12 15 61.12 7.00 28/03 06 118.80 06 118.80 7.00 27/03 33 153.49 33 153.49 7.00 26/03 36 216.96 36 216.96 7.00 25/03 18 111.28 18 111.28 7.00 24/03 15 34.55 15 34.55 7.00 21/03 14 29.63 14 29.63 7.00 20/03 17 27.64 17 27.64 7.00 19/03 16 24.02 16 24.02 7.00 18/03 12 31.88 12 31.88 7.00 14/03 2 8.14 2 8.14 7.00 13/03 22 105.88 22 105.88 7.00 12/03 10 15.98 10 15.98 7.00 11/03 09 12.43 09 12.43 7.00 10/03 16 65.39 16 65.39 7.00 07/03 08 28.40 08 28.40 7.00 06/03 26 78.23 26 78.23 7.00 05/03 17 25.54 17 25.54 7.00 04/03 24 105.52 24 105.52 7.00 03/03 29 97.84 29 97.84 7.00 28/02 12 62.73 12 62.73 7.00 26/02 8 30.75 8 30.75 7.00 25/02 13 48.40 13 48.40 7.00 24/02 16 38.54 16 38.54 7.00 21/02 16 30.05 16 30.05 7.00 20/02 33 117.13 33 117.13 7.00 18/02 3 2.19 3 2.19 7.00 17/02 12 28.42 12 28.42 7.00 14/02 4 1.59 4 1.59 7.00 13/02 3 4.55 3 4.55 7.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- @ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. ($1 = 60.2350 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)