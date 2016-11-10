FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
India says tweaks rules for reverse repo operations
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 10 months ago

India says tweaks rules for reverse repo operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - India's central bank said on Thursday it would allow market participants to "re-repo", or to lend out, securities received under its reverse repo operations starting Nov. 26, the latest in a push to deepen fixed income markets.

The Reserve Bank of India also said it would allow participants to reflect the market value of collateral securities when utilising the central bank's repo and reverse repo operations.

The central bank has announced a series of measures to develop fixed income markets, including moving to enable banks to pledge corporate bonds as collateral when borrowing funds from its overnight repo window.

For statement see: bit.ly/2fEXhMo (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
