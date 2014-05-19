FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 201.61 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 19, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 201.61 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Corrects to remove wrong numbers from reverse repo table, adds
May 16 figures in repo and reverse repo tables)
    May 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 50 bids for 201.61 billion rupees ($3.42
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE 
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 19/05        50         201.61    50        201.61     8.00 
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00    
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00 
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00 
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
 30/04        58         216.90    58        216.90     8.00
 29/04        58         216.91    58        216.91     8.00
 28/04        57         216.44    57        216.44     8.00
 25/04        55         210.09    55        210.09     8.00  
 23/04        58         212.96    58        212.96     8.00
 22/04        56         211.27    56        211.27     8.00
 21/04        48         189.68    48        189.68     8.00   
 17/04@       24          74.72    24         74.72     8.00
 17/04        14          37.28    14         37.28     8.00
 16/04        31         122.07    31        122.07     8.00
 15/04        47         198.35    47        198.35     8.00
 11/04        42         177.93    42        177.93     8.00
 10/04        41         174.53    41        174.53     8.00
 09/04        42         172.98    42        172.98     8.00
 07/04        47         180.42    47        180.42     8.00
 04/04@       02           1.35    02          1.35     8.00   
 04/04        22          51.02    22         51.02     8.00
 03/04        52         170.04    52        170.04     8.00
 01/04        58         212.92    58        212.92     8.00
 28/03        56         361.04    56        361.04     8.00
 27/03        47         347.51    47        347.51     8.00
 26/03        52         367.36    52        367.36     8.00
 25/03        60         387.33    60        387.33     8.00
 24/03        59         393.84    59        393.82     8.00
 21/03@       23         195.53    23        195.53     8.00
 21/03        37         178.31    37        178.31     8.00
 20/03        61         398.98    61        398.98     8.00
 19/03        62         409.03    62        409.03     8.00
 18/03        62         408.13    62        408.13     8.00
 14/03        55         364.73    55        364.71     8.00 
 13/03        50         342.11    50        342.11     8.00 
 12/03        44         294.15    44        294.15     8.00
 11/03        48         308.25    48        308.25     8.00
 10/03        48         320.03    48        320.03     8.00
 07/03@       28         215.63    28        215.63     8.00
 07/03        14          52.07    14         52.07     8.00
 06/03        33         224.60    33        224.60     8.00
 05/03         7          22.70     7         22.70     8.00
 04/03         9          28.17     9         28.17     8.00
 03/03        14         116.81    14        116.81     8.00
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 16/05         31     132.93        31    132.93      7.00
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00  
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00  
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00   
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00 
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00 
 02/05          31      116.20        31    116.20      7.00 
 30/04         12      14.75        12     14.75      7.00
 29/04         22      76.91        22     76.91      7.00
 28/04         13      22.22        13     22.22      7.00
 25/04         16      71.90        16     71.90      7.00
 23/04         12      38.61        12     38.61      7.00
 22/04         15      42.33        15     42.33      7.00
 21/04         05       2.89        05      2.86      7.00
 17/04         20      29.16        20     29.16      7.00 
 16/04         25      88.27        25     88.27      7.00 
 15/04         16      54.56        16     54.56      7.00 
 11/04         07      19.35        07     19.35      7.00 
 10/04         23      72.00        23     72.00      7.00
 09/04         17      47.82        17     47.82      7.00
 07/04         01       0.20        01      0.20      7.00
 04/04         23     135.36        23    135.36      7.00
 03/04         33     210.11        33    210.11      7.00
 02/04         15      61.12        15     61.12      7.00
 28/03         06     118.80        06    118.80      7.00
 27/03         33     153.49        33    153.49      7.00
 26/03         36     216.96        36    216.96      7.00
 25/03         18     111.28        18    111.28      7.00
 24/03         15      34.55        15     34.55      7.00
 21/03         14      29.63        14     29.63      7.00  
 20/03         17      27.64        17     27.64      7.00
 19/03         16      24.02        16     24.02      7.00
 18/03         12      31.88        12     31.88      7.00
 14/03          2       8.14         2      8.14      7.00
 13/03         22     105.88        22    105.88      7.00
 12/03         10      15.98        10     15.98      7.00
 11/03         09      12.43        09     12.43      7.00
 10/03         16      65.39        16     65.39      7.00
 07/03         08      28.40        08     28.40      7.00
 06/03         26      78.23        26     78.23      7.00
 05/03         17      25.54        17     25.54      7.00
 04/03         24     105.52        24    105.52      7.00
 03/03         29      97.84        29     97.84      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 59.0300 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.