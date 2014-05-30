FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids at 33.52 bln rupees
#Asia
May 30, 2014 / 6:17 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids at 33.52 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday
it accepted all 14 bids for 33.52 billion rupees ($567.99
million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
                             REPO   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE 
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
---------------------------------------------------------------
 30/05        14          33.52    14          33.52    8.00
 29/05        18          98.57    18          98.57    8.00
 28/05        20         104.39    20        104.39     8.00
 27/05        21         122.16    21        122.16     8.00 
 26/05        35         159.69    35        159.69     8.00
 23/05        24         117.01    24        117.01     8.00
 22/05        26         115.19    26        115.19     8.00
 21/05        19          95.12    12         95.12     8.00
 20/05        35         144.80    35        144.80     8.00
 19/05        50         201.61    50        201.61     8.00 
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00    
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00 
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00 
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
 30/04        58         216.90    58        216.90     8.00
 29/04        58         216.91    58        216.91     8.00
 28/04        57         216.44    57        216.44     8.00
 25/04        55         210.09    55        210.09     8.00  
 23/04        58         212.96    58        212.96     8.00
 22/04        56         211.27    56        211.27     8.00
 21/04        48         189.68    48        189.68     8.00   
 17/04@       24          74.72    24         74.72     8.00
 17/04        14          37.28    14         37.28     8.00
 16/04        31         122.07    31        122.07     8.00
 15/04        47         198.35    47        198.35     8.00
 11/04        42         177.93    42        177.93     8.00
 10/04        41         174.53    41        174.53     8.00
 09/04        42         172.98    42        172.98     8.00
 07/04        47         180.42    47        180.42     8.00
 04/04@       02           1.35    02          1.35     8.00   
 04/04        22          51.02    22         51.02     8.00
 03/04        52         170.04    52        170.04     8.00
 01/04        58         212.92    58        212.92     8.00
 28/03        56         361.04    56        361.04     8.00
 27/03        47         347.51    47        347.51     8.00
 26/03        52         367.36    52        367.36     8.00
 25/03        60         387.33    60        387.33     8.00
 24/03        59         393.84    59        393.82     8.00
 21/03@       23         195.53    23        195.53     8.00
 21/03        37         178.31    37        178.31     8.00
 20/03        61         398.98    61        398.98     8.00
 19/03        62         409.03    62        409.03     8.00
 18/03        62         408.13    62        408.13     8.00
 14/03        55         364.73    55        364.71     8.00 
 13/03        50         342.11    50        342.11     8.00 
 12/03        44         294.15    44        294.15     8.00
 11/03        48         308.25    48        308.25     8.00
 10/03        48         320.03    48        320.03     8.00
 07/03@       28         215.63    28        215.63     8.00
 07/03        14          52.07    14         52.07     8.00
 06/03        33         224.60    33        224.60     8.00
 05/03         7          22.70     7         22.70     8.00
 04/03         9          28.17     9         28.17     8.00
 03/03        14         116.81    14        116.81     8.00
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
--------------------------------------------------------------  
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE  
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED   
-------------------------------------------------------------- 
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)   
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)   
--------------------------------------------------------------- 
 29/05         13      27.78        13     27.78      7.00 
 28/05         13      36.74        13     36.74      7.00
 27/05         16      63.71        16     63.71      7.00
 26/05         15      66.87        15     66.87      7.00 
 23/05          6       7.45         6      7.45      7.00
 22/05         17      54.16        17     54.16      7.00
 21/05         12      13.73        12     13.73      7.00  
 20/05         12      77.08        12     77.08      7.00
 19/05         23      82.45        23     82.45      7.00
 16/05         31     132.93        31    132.93      7.00
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00  
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00  
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00   
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00 
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00 
 02/05          31      116.20        31    116.20      7.00 
 30/04         12      14.75        12     14.75      7.00
 29/04         22      76.91        22     76.91      7.00
 28/04         13      22.22        13     22.22      7.00
 25/04         16      71.90        16     71.90      7.00
 23/04         12      38.61        12     38.61      7.00
 22/04         15      42.33        15     42.33      7.00
 21/04         05       2.89        05      2.86      7.00
 17/04         20      29.16        20     29.16      7.00 
 16/04         25      88.27        25     88.27      7.00 
 15/04         16      54.56        16     54.56      7.00 
 11/04         07      19.35        07     19.35      7.00 
 10/04         23      72.00        23     72.00      7.00
 09/04         17      47.82        17     47.82      7.00
 07/04         01       0.20        01      0.20      7.00
 04/04         23     135.36        23    135.36      7.00
 03/04         33     210.11        33    210.11      7.00
 02/04         15      61.12        15     61.12      7.00
 28/03         06     118.80        06    118.80      7.00
 27/03         33     153.49        33    153.49      7.00
 26/03         36     216.96        36    216.96      7.00
 25/03         18     111.28        18    111.28      7.00
 24/03         15      34.55        15     34.55      7.00
 21/03         14      29.63        14     29.63      7.00  
 20/03         17      27.64        17     27.64      7.00
 19/03         16      24.02        16     24.02      7.00
 18/03         12      31.88        12     31.88      7.00
 14/03          2       8.14         2      8.14      7.00
 13/03         22     105.88        22    105.88      7.00
 12/03         10      15.98        10     15.98      7.00
 11/03         09      12.43        09     12.43      7.00
 10/03         16      65.39        16     65.39      7.00
 07/03         08      28.40        08     28.40      7.00
 06/03         26      78.23        26     78.23      7.00
 05/03         17      25.54        17     25.54      7.00
 04/03         24     105.52        24    105.52      7.00
 03/03         29      97.84        29     97.84      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

