FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 210.11 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 17, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 210.11 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Tuesday it accepted all 56 bids for 210.11 billion rupees ($3.52
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 17/06        56         210.11    56         210.11    8.00
 16/06        57         218.10    57         218.10    8.00  
 13/06@       26          88.74    26          88.74    8.00 
 13/06        19          52.51    19          52.51    8.00 
 12/06        38         161.67    38         161.67    8.00
 11/06        52         184.22    52         184.22    8.00
 10/06        50         199.34    50         199.34    8.00
 09/06        45         184.25    45         184.24    8.00
 06/06         7          24.85     7          24.85    8.00 
 05/06        15          53.17    15          53.17    8.00
 04/06        13          46.42    13          46.42    8.00
 03/06        21          71.20    21          71.20    8.00
 02/06        41         141.55    41`        141.55    8.00 
 30/05@       07          28.07    07          28.07    8.00
 30/05        14          33.52    14          33.52    8.00
 29/05        18          98.57    18          98.57    8.00
 28/05        20         104.39    20        104.39     8.00
 27/05        21         122.16    21        122.16     8.00
 26/05        35         159.69    35        159.69     8.00
 23/05        24         117.01    24        117.01     8.00
 22/05        26         115.19    26        115.19     8.00
 21/05        19          95.12    12         95.12     8.00
 20/05        35         144.80    35        144.80     8.00
 19/05        50         201.61    50        201.61     8.00
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
 30/04        58         216.90    58        216.90     8.00
 29/04        58         216.91    58        216.91     8.00
 28/04        57         216.44    57        216.44     8.00
 25/04        55         210.09    55        210.09     8.00
 23/04        58         212.96    58        212.96     8.00
 22/04        56         211.27    56        211.27     8.00
 21/04        48         189.68    48        189.68     8.00
 17/04@       24          74.72    24         74.72     8.00
 17/04        14          37.28    14         37.28     8.00
 16/04        31         122.07    31        122.07     8.00
 15/04        47         198.35    47        198.35     8.00
 11/04        42         177.93    42        177.93     8.00
 10/04        41         174.53    41        174.53     8.00
 09/04        42         172.98    42        172.98     8.00
 07/04        47         180.42    47        180.42     8.00
 04/04@       02           1.35    02          1.35     8.00
 04/04        22          51.02    22         51.02     8.00
 03/04        52         170.04    52        170.04     8.00
 01/04        58         212.92    58        212.92     8.00
 28/03        56         361.04    56        361.04     8.00
 27/03        47         347.51    47        347.51     8.00
 26/03        52         367.36    52        367.36     8.00
 25/03        60         387.33    60        387.33     8.00
 24/03        59         393.84    59        393.82     8.00
 21/03@       23         195.53    23        195.53     8.00
 21/03        37         178.31    37        178.31     8.00
 20/03        61         398.98    61        398.98     8.00
 19/03        62         409.03    62        409.03     8.00
 18/03        62         408.13    62        408.13     8.00
 14/03        55         364.73    55        364.71     8.00
 13/03        50         342.11    50        342.11     8.00
 12/03        44         294.15    44        294.15     8.00
 11/03        48         308.25    48        308.25     8.00
 10/03        48         320.03    48        320.03     8.00
 07/03@       28         215.63    28        215.63     8.00
 07/03        14          52.07    14         52.07     8.00
 06/03        33         224.60    33        224.60     8.00
 05/03         7          22.70     7         22.70     8.00
 04/03         9          28.17     9         28.17     8.00
 03/03        14         116.81    14        116.81     8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/06         13      41.70        13     41.70      7.00
 13/06          9       8.43         9      8.43      7.00
 12/06         29      83.33        29     83.33      7.00
 11/06         18      45.65        18     45.65      7.00
 10/06         20      42.74        20     42.74      7.00
 09/06         14      38.99        14     38.99      7.00  
 06/06          6       8.93         6      8.93      7.00  
 05/06         16      38.60        16     38.60      7.00
 04/06         14      18.81        14     18.81      7.00
 03/06          9      23.98         9     23.98      7.00      
  
 02/06         18      45.43        18     45.43      7.00
 30/05         25      65.02        25     65.02      7.00
 29/05         13      27.78        13     27.78      7.00
 28/05         13      36.74        13     36.74      7.00
 27/05         16      63.71        16     63.71      7.00
 26/05         15      66.87        15     66.87      7.00
 23/05          6       7.45         6      7.45      7.00
 22/05         17      54.16        17     54.16      7.00
 21/05         12      13.73        12     13.73      7.00
 20/05         12      77.08        12     77.08      7.00
 19/05         23      82.45        23     82.45      7.00
 16/05         31     132.93        31    132.93      7.00
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00
 02/05         31     116.20        31    116.20      7.00
 30/04         12      14.75        12     14.75      7.00
 29/04         22      76.91        22     76.91      7.00
 28/04         13      22.22        13     22.22      7.00
 25/04         16      71.90        16     71.90      7.00
 23/04         12      38.61        12     38.61      7.00
 22/04         15      42.33        15     42.33      7.00
 21/04         05       2.89        05      2.86      7.00
 17/04         20      29.16        20     29.16      7.00
 16/04         25      88.27        25     88.27      7.00
 15/04         16      54.56        16     54.56      7.00
 11/04         07      19.35        07     19.35      7.00
 10/04         23      72.00        23     72.00      7.00
 09/04         17      47.82        17     47.82      7.00
 07/04         01       0.20        01      0.20      7.00
 04/04         23     135.36        23    135.36      7.00
 03/04         33     210.11        33    210.11      7.00
 02/04         15      61.12        15     61.12      7.00
 28/03         06     118.80        06    118.80      7.00
 27/03         33     153.49        33    153.49      7.00
 26/03         36     216.96        36    216.96      7.00
 25/03         18     111.28        18    111.28      7.00
 24/03         15      34.55        15     34.55      7.00
 21/03         14      29.63        14     29.63      7.00
 20/03         17      27.64        17     27.64      7.00
 19/03         16      24.02        16     24.02      7.00
 18/03         12      31.88        12     31.88      7.00
 14/03          2       8.14         2      8.14      7.00
 13/03         22     105.88        22    105.88      7.00
 12/03         10      15.98        10     15.98      7.00
 11/03         09      12.43        09     12.43      7.00
 10/03         16      65.39        16     65.39      7.00
 07/03         08      28.40        08     28.40      7.00
 06/03         26      78.23        26     78.23      7.00
 05/03         17      25.54        17     25.54      7.00
 04/03         24     105.52        24    105.52      7.00
 03/03         29      97.84        29     97.84      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.
($1 = 59.7000 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.