FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 131.80 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 27, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 131.80 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
28 bids for 131.80 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) at its three-day evening repo
auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
    Earlier in the day, the RBI accepted all 22 bids for 54.83 billion rupees at
its repo auction, taking the total repo bids to 186.63 billion rupees.
            
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 27/06@       28         131.80    28         131.80    8.00
 27/06        22          54.83    22          54.83    8.00
 26/06        51         218.18    51         218.18    8.00
 25/06        41         181.95    41         181.95    8.00
 24/06        38         171.13    38         171.13    8.00
 23/06        43         183.48    43         183.48    8.00
 20/06        25         116.26    25         116.26    8.00 
 19/06        27         117.34    27         117.34    8.00 
 18/06        48         206.09    48         206.09    8.00 
 17/06        56         210.11    56         210.11    8.00
 16/06        57         218.10    57         218.10    8.00  
 13/06@       26          88.74    26          88.74    8.00 
 13/06        19          52.51    19          52.51    8.00 
 12/06        38         161.67    38         161.67    8.00
 11/06        52         184.22    52         184.22    8.00
 10/06        50         199.34    50         199.34    8.00
 09/06        45         184.25    45         184.24    8.00
 06/06         7          24.85     7          24.85    8.00 
 05/06        15          53.17    15          53.17    8.00
 04/06        13          46.42    13          46.42    8.00
 03/06        21          71.20    21          71.20    8.00
 02/06        41         141.55    41`        141.55    8.00 
 30/05@       07          28.07    07          28.07    8.00
 30/05        14          33.52    14          33.52    8.00
 29/05        18          98.57    18          98.57    8.00
 28/05        20         104.39    20        104.39     8.00
 27/05        21         122.16    21        122.16     8.00
 26/05        35         159.69    35        159.69     8.00
 23/05        24         117.01    24        117.01     8.00
 22/05        26         115.19    26        115.19     8.00
 21/05        19          95.12    12         95.12     8.00
 20/05        35         144.80    35        144.80     8.00
 19/05        50         201.61    50        201.61     8.00
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 26/06         26     103.19        26    103.19      7.00  
 25/06         19      31.99        19     31.99      7.00
 24/06         11      15.44        11     15.44      7.00 
 23/06         13      16.18        13     16.18      7.00
 20/06         10      20.47        10     20.47      7.00  
 19/06         13      35.55        13     35.55      7.00
 18/06         18      87.56        18     87.56      7.00
 17/06         16      27.23        16     27.23      7.00
 16/06         13      41.70        13     41.70      7.00
 13/06          9       8.43         9      8.43      7.00
 12/06         29      83.33        29     83.33      7.00
 11/06         18      45.65        18     45.65      7.00
 10/06         20      42.74        20     42.74      7.00
 09/06         14      38.99        14     38.99      7.00  
 06/06          6       8.93         6      8.93      7.00  
 05/06         16      38.60        16     38.60      7.00
 04/06         14      18.81        14     18.81      7.00
 03/06          9      23.98         9     23.98      7.00
 02/06         18      45.43        18     45.43      7.00
 30/05         25      65.02        25     65.02      7.00
 29/05         13      27.78        13     27.78      7.00
 28/05         13      36.74        13     36.74      7.00
 27/05         16      63.71        16     63.71      7.00
 26/05         15      66.87        15     66.87      7.00
 23/05          6       7.45         6      7.45      7.00
 22/05         17      54.16        17     54.16      7.00
 21/05         12      13.73        12     13.73      7.00
 20/05         12      77.08        12     77.08      7.00
 19/05         23      82.45        23     82.45      7.00
 16/05         31     132.93        31    132.93      7.00
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00
 02/05         31     116.20        31    116.20      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. Data on
repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17
and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of India conducts the repo auctions under the
liquidity adjustment facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between 7:00 p.m. and
7.30 p.m.
    
($1 = 60.1400 Indian Rupees)

 (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.