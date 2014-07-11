TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 61.93 bln rupees

July 11 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 28 bids for 61.93 billion rupees ($1.03 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 11/07 28 61.93 28 61.93 8.00 10/07 58 219.65 58 219.65 8.00 09/07 59 217.86 59 217.86 8.00 08/07 52 208.54 52 208.54 8.00 07/07 38 162.29 38 162.29 8.00 04/07 8 20.25 8 20.25 8.00 03/07 10 34.00 10 34.00 8.00 02/07 50 198.67 50 198.67 8.00 01/07 45 166.79 45 166.79 8.00 30/06 55 213.49 55 213.49 8.00 27/06@ 28 131.80 28 131.80 8.00 27/06 22 54.83 22 54.83 8.00 26/06 51 218.18 51 218.18 8.00 25/06 41 181.95 41 181.95 8.00 24/06 38 171.13 38 171.13 8.00 23/06 43 183.48 43 183.48 8.00 20/06 25 116.26 25 116.26 8.00 19/06 27 117.34 27 117.34 8.00 18/06 48 206.09 48 206.09 8.00 17/06 56 210.11 56 210.11 8.00 16/06 57 218.10 57 218.10 8.00 13/06@ 26 88.74 26 88.74 8.00 13/06 19 52.51 19 52.51 8.00 12/06 38 161.67 38 161.67 8.00 11/06 52 184.22 52 184.22 8.00 10/06 50 199.34 50 199.34 8.00 09/06 45 184.25 45 184.24 8.00 06/06 7 24.85 7 24.85 8.00 05/06 15 53.17 15 53.17 8.00 04/06 13 46.42 13 46.42 8.00 03/06 21 71.20 21 71.20 8.00 02/06 41 141.55 41` 141.55 8.00 30/05@ 07 28.07 07 28.07 8.00 30/05 14 33.52 14 33.52 8.00 29/05 18 98.57 18 98.57 8.00 28/05 20 104.39 20 104.39 8.00 27/05 21 122.16 21 122.16 8.00 26/05 35 159.69 35 159.69 8.00 23/05 24 117.01 24 117.01 8.00 22/05 26 115.19 26 115.19 8.00 21/05 19 95.12 12 95.12 8.00 20/05 35 144.80 35 144.80 8.00 19/05 50 201.61 50 201.61 8.00 16/05@ 05 38.83 05 38.83 8.00 16/05 16 50.31 16 50.31 8.00 15/05 52 208.91 52 208.91 8.00 13/05 59 213.07 59 213.07 8.00 12/05 59 215.23 59 215.23 8.00 09/05 55 209.23 55 209.23 8.00 08/05 51 196.18 51 196.18 8.00 07/05 28 117.68 28 117.68 8.00 06/05 33 108.62 33 108.62 8.00 05/05 43 160.50 43 160.50 8.00 02/05# 06 19.24 06 19.24 8.00 02/05 22 63.05 22 63.05 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

