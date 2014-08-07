FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 201.45 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 7, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 201.45 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday
it accepted all 50 bids for 201.45 billion rupees ($3.28
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 07/08        50         201.45    50         201.45    8.00
 06/08        32          99.71    32          99.71    8.00 
 05/08         5          14.97     5          14.97    8.00
 04/08        34         100.05    34         100.05    8.00
 01/08        46         153.79    46         153.79    8.00
 31/07        43         180.61    43         180.61    8.00
 30/07        56         207.92    56         207.92    8.00
 28/07        58         207.13    58         207.13    8.00
 25/07@       23         101.40    23         101.40    8.00
 25/07        31          70.95    31          70.95    8.00
 24/07        60         225.89    60         225.89    8.00
 23/07        59         221.78    59         221.78    8.00
 22/07        60         222.03    60         222.03    8.00
 21/07        57         216.77    57         216.77    8.00
 18/07        51         206.05    51         206.05    8.00
 17/07        54         208.37    54         208.37    8.00
 16/07        57         213.13    57         213.13    8.00
 15/07        54         203.88    54         203.88    8.00  
 14/07        57         207.02    57         207.02    8.00
 11/07@       24         121.74    24         121.74    8.00
 11/07        28          61.93    28          61.93    8.00
 10/07        58         219.65    58         219.65    8.00
 09/07        59         217.86    59         217.86    8.00
 08/07        52         208.54    52         208.54    8.00
 07/07        38         162.29    38         162.29    8.00  
 04/07         8          20.25     8          20.25    8.00
 03/07        10          34.00    10          34.00    8.00
 02/07        50         198.67    50         198.67    8.00
 01/07        45         166.79    45         166.79    8.00
 30/06        55         213.49    55         213.49    8.00
 27/06@       28         131.80    28         131.80    8.00
 27/06        22          54.83    22          54.83    8.00
 26/06        51         218.18    51         218.18    8.00
 25/06        41         181.95    41         181.95    8.00
 24/06        38         171.13    38         171.13    8.00
 23/06        43         183.48    43         183.48    8.00
 20/06        25         116.26    25         116.26    8.00 
 19/06        27         117.34    27         117.34    8.00 
 18/06        48         206.09    48         206.09    8.00 
 17/06        56         210.11    56         210.11    8.00
 16/06        57         218.10    57         218.10    8.00  
 13/06@       26          88.74    26          88.74    8.00 
 13/06        19          52.51    19          52.51    8.00 
 12/06        38         161.67    38         161.67    8.00
 11/06        52         184.22    52         184.22    8.00
 10/06        50         199.34    50         199.34    8.00
 09/06        45         184.25    45         184.24    8.00
 06/06         7          24.85     7          24.85    8.00 
 05/06        15          53.17    15          53.17    8.00
 04/06        13          46.42    13          46.42    8.00
 03/06        21          71.20    21          71.20    8.00
 02/06        41         141.55    41`        141.55    8.00 
 30/05@       07          28.07    07          28.07    8.00
 30/05        14          33.52    14          33.52    8.00
 29/05        18          98.57    18          98.57    8.00
 28/05        20         104.39    20        104.39     8.00
 27/05        21         122.16    21        122.16     8.00
 26/05        35         159.69    35        159.69     8.00
 23/05        24         117.01    24        117.01     8.00
 22/05        26         115.19    26        115.19     8.00
 21/05        19          95.12    12         95.12     8.00
 20/05        35         144.80    35        144.80     8.00
 19/05        50         201.61    50        201.61     8.00
 16/05@       05          38.83    05         38.83     8.00
 16/05        16          50.31    16         50.31     8.00
 15/05        52         208.91    52        208.91     8.00
 13/05        59         213.07    59        213.07     8.00
 12/05        59         215.23    59        215.23     8.00
 09/05        55         209.23    55        209.23     8.00
 08/05        51         196.18    51        196.18     8.00
 07/05        28         117.68    28        117.68     8.00
 06/05        33         108.62    33        108.62     8.00
 05/05        43         160.50    43        160.50     8.00
 02/05#       06          19.24    06         19.24     8.00
 02/05        22          63.05    22         63.05     8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 06/08         15      21.67        15      21.67     7.00
 05/08         27      50.44        27      50.44     7.00  
 04/08         43     235.26        43     235.26     7.00 
 01/08         19      93.82        19      93.82     7.00
 31/07         15      79.77        15      79.77     7.00
 30/07         22     119.49        22     119.49     7.00
 28/07          9      48.11         9      48.11     7.00
 25/07         11      33.35        11      33.35     7.00   
 24/07          5       6.44         5       6.44     7.00
 23/07          8       7.25         8       7.25     7.00
 22/07          4       5.54         4       5.54     7.00 
 21/07          4       5.18         4       5.18     7.00 
 18/07          8      19.61         8      19.61     7.00   
 17/07         14      36.01        14      36.01     7.00
 16/07         18      65.91        18      65.91     7.00
 15/07          8      64.20         8      64.20     7.00
 14/07          5       5.35         5      5.35      7.00
 11/07         14      11.19        14     11.19      7.00
 10/07         15      30.38        15     30.38      7.00
 09/07         14      14.57        14     14.57      7.00
 08/07         13      21.06        13     21.06      7.00 
 07/07         13      25.69        13     25.69      7.00
 04/07         15      61.84        15     61.84      7.00
 03/07         39     207.10        39    207.10      7.00 
 02/07         39     372.34        39    372.34      7.00
 01/07          4      49.05         4     49.05      7.00 
 30/06          8      21.65         8     21.65      7.00
 27/06         18      53.33        18     53.33      7.00
 26/06         26     103.19        26    103.19      7.00  
 25/06         19      31.99        19     31.99      7.00
 24/06         11      15.44        11     15.44      7.00 
 23/06         13      16.18        13     16.18      7.00
 20/06         10      20.47        10     20.47      7.00  
 19/06         13      35.55        13     35.55      7.00
 18/06         18      87.56        18     87.56      7.00
 17/06         16      27.23        16     27.23      7.00
 16/06         13      41.70        13     41.70      7.00
 13/06          9       8.43         9      8.43      7.00
 12/06         29      83.33        29     83.33      7.00
 11/06         18      45.65        18     45.65      7.00
 10/06         20      42.74        20     42.74      7.00
 09/06         14      38.99        14     38.99      7.00  
 06/06          6       8.93         6      8.93      7.00  
 05/06         16      38.60        16     38.60      7.00
 04/06         14      18.81        14     18.81      7.00
 03/06          9      23.98         9     23.98      7.00
 02/06         18      45.43        18     45.43      7.00
 30/05         25      65.02        25     65.02      7.00
 29/05         13      27.78        13     27.78      7.00
 28/05         13      36.74        13     36.74      7.00
 27/05         16      63.71        16     63.71      7.00
 26/05         15      66.87        15     66.87      7.00
 23/05          6       7.45         6      7.45      7.00
 22/05         17      54.16        17     54.16      7.00
 21/05         12      13.73        12     13.73      7.00
 20/05         12      77.08        12     77.08      7.00
 19/05         23      82.45        23     82.45      7.00
 16/05         31     132.93        31    132.93      7.00
 15/05         27     132.61        27    132.61      7.00
 13/05          6       3.32         6      3.32      7.00
 12/05         10      20.74        10     20.74      7.00
 09/05          8       3.58         8      3.58      7.00
 08/05         18      66.52        18     66.52      7.00
 07/05          5       6.42         5      6.42      7.00
 06/05         19      63.65        19     63.65      7.00
 05/05         13     167.31        13    167.31      7.00
 02/05         31     116.20        31    116.20      7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

(1 US dollar = 61.3900 Indian rupee)

 (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.