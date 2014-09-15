FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 193.66 bln rupees
#Asia
September 15, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 193.66 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday
it accepted all 45 bids for 193.66 billion rupees ($3.17
billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 15/09        45         193.66    45         193.66    8.00    
                              
 12/09         5          15.02     5          15.02    8.00
 11/09         9          33.02     9          33.02    8.00
 10/09        13          42.60    13          42.60    8.00
 09/09        34         116.10    34         116.10    8.00
 08/09        37         102.93    37         102.93    8.00
 05/09        12          39.50    12          39.50    8.00
 04/09         2           5.34     2           5.34    8.00    
                        
 03/09         2           5.34     2           5.34    8.00
 02/09         7          24.16     7          24.16    8.00
 01/09        10          33.22    10          33.22    8.00
 28/08        22          94.64    22          94.64    8.00
 27/08        15          81.18    15          81.18    8.00
 26/08        37         161.60    37         161.60    8.00
 25/08        41         173.22    41         173.22    8.00
 22/08@       25          60.28    25          60.28    8.00
 22/08        13          48.20    13          48.20    8.00
 21/08        39         161.73    39         161.73    8.00
 20/08        51         187.25    51         187.25    8.00
 19/08        49         192.20    49         192.20    8.00
 14/08        55         209.68    55         209.68    8.00
 13/08        51         193.55    51         193.55    8.00
 12/08        58         221.38    58         221.38    8.00
 11/08        59         212.98    59         212.98    8.00
 08/08@       32         146.92    32         146.92    8.00
 08/08        18          51.86    18          51.86    8.00
 07/08        50         201.45    50         201.45    8.00
 06/08        32          99.71    32          99.71    8.00 
 05/08         5          14.97     5          14.97    8.00
 04/08        34         100.05    34         100.05    8.00
 01/08        46         153.79    46         153.79    8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 12/09          8      24.96         8      24.96     7.00      
                
 11/09         21      35.62        21      35.62     7.00      
           
 10/09         17      45.48        17      45.48     7.00
 09/09         27     107.43        27     107.43     7.00
 08/09         10      26.11        10      26.11     7.00
 05/09         31     109.68        31     109.68     7.00
 04/09         25      43.77        25      43.77     7.00
 03/09         30      56.91        30      56.91     7.00
 02/09         39     226.01        39     226.01     7.00 
 01/09         40     258.83        40     258.83     7.00 
 28/08         16      43.58        16      43.58     7.00
 27/08         24      98.37        24      98.37     7.00
 26/08         28     126.44        28     126.44     7.00
 25/08         13      33.23        13      33.23     7.00
 22/08         19      32.14        19      32.14     7.00
 21/08         27      55.43        27      55.43     7.00
 20/08         28     121.18        28     121.18     7.00
 19/08         29     120.18        29     120.18     7.00   
 14/08          9      18.44         9      18.44     7.00
 13/08         22      63.40        22      63.40     7.00 
 12/08         17      29.40        17      29.40     7.00
 11/08          7       7.54         7       7.54     7.00  
 08/08         17      29.59        17      29.59     7.00 
 07/08         26      44.47        26      44.47     7.00 
 06/08         15      21.67        15      21.67     7.00
 05/08         27      50.44        27      50.44     7.00  
 04/08         43     235.26        43     235.26     7.00 
 01/08         19      93.82        19      93.82     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

(1 US dollar = 61.0825 Indian rupee)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

