FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 140.26 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 17, 2014 / 5:56 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 140.26 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 41 bids for 140.26 billion rupees
($2.30 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 17/09        41         140.26    41         140.26    8.00
 16/09        55         183.08    55         183.08    8.00
 15/09        45         193.66    45         193.66    8.00    
                              
 12/09         5          15.02     5          15.02    8.00
 11/09         9          33.02     9          33.02    8.00
 10/09        13          42.60    13          42.60    8.00
 09/09        34         116.10    34         116.10    8.00
 08/09        37         102.93    37         102.93    8.00
 05/09        12          39.50    12          39.50    8.00
 04/09         2           5.34     2           5.34    8.00    
                        
 03/09         2           5.34     2           5.34    8.00
 02/09         7          24.16     7          24.16    8.00
 01/09        10          33.22    10          33.22    8.00
 28/08        22          94.64    22          94.64    8.00
 27/08        15          81.18    15          81.18    8.00
 26/08        37         161.60    37         161.60    8.00
 25/08        41         173.22    41         173.22    8.00
 22/08@       25          60.28    25          60.28    8.00
 22/08        13          48.20    13          48.20    8.00
 21/08        39         161.73    39         161.73    8.00
 20/08        51         187.25    51         187.25    8.00
 19/08        49         192.20    49         192.20    8.00
 14/08        55         209.68    55         209.68    8.00
 13/08        51         193.55    51         193.55    8.00
 12/08        58         221.38    58         221.38    8.00
 11/08        59         212.98    59         212.98    8.00
 08/08@       32         146.92    32         146.92    8.00
 08/08        18          51.86    18          51.86    8.00
 07/08        50         201.45    50         201.45    8.00
 06/08        32          99.71    32          99.71    8.00 
 05/08         5          14.97     5          14.97    8.00
 04/08        34         100.05    34         100.05    8.00
 01/08        46         153.79    46         153.79    8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 16/09         19      39.52        19      39.52     7.00
 15/09         21     254.65        21     254.65     7.00
 12/09          8      24.96         8      24.96     7.00      
                
 11/09         21      35.62        21      35.62     7.00      
           
 10/09         17      45.48        17      45.48     7.00
 09/09         27     107.43        27     107.43     7.00
 08/09         10      26.11        10      26.11     7.00
 05/09         31     109.68        31     109.68     7.00
 04/09         25      43.77        25      43.77     7.00
 03/09         30      56.91        30      56.91     7.00
 02/09         39     226.01        39     226.01     7.00 
 01/09         40     258.83        40     258.83     7.00 
 28/08         16      43.58        16      43.58     7.00
 27/08         24      98.37        24      98.37     7.00
 26/08         28     126.44        28     126.44     7.00
 25/08         13      33.23        13      33.23     7.00
 22/08         19      32.14        19      32.14     7.00
 21/08         27      55.43        27      55.43     7.00
 20/08         28     121.18        28     121.18     7.00
 19/08         29     120.18        29     120.18     7.00   
 14/08          9      18.44         9      18.44     7.00
 13/08         22      63.40        22      63.40     7.00 
 12/08         17      29.40        17      29.40     7.00
 11/08          7       7.54         7       7.54     7.00  
 08/08         17      29.59        17      29.59     7.00 
 07/08         26      44.47        26      44.47     7.00 
 06/08         15      21.67        15      21.67     7.00
 05/08         27      50.44        27      50.44     7.00  
 04/08         43     235.26        43     235.26     7.00 
 01/08         19      93.82        19      93.82     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

($1 = 60.9850 Indian rupee)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.