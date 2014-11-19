FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 109.14 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 19, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 109.14 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Wednesday it accepted all 25 bids for 109.14 billion rupees
($1.77 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 19/11        25         109.14    25         109.14    8.00
 18/11        37         156.70    37         156.70    8.00
 17/11        42         182.87    42         182.87    8.00
 14/11        34         143.07    34         143.07    8.00
 13/11        36         156.88    36         156.88    8.00    
 12/11        43         178.49    43         178.49    8.00
 11/11        12          47.72    12          47.72    8.00
 10/11        15          68.99    15          68.99    8.00
 07/11         4          10.87     4          10.87    8.00
 05/11         3           9.21     3           9.21    8.00
 03/11         5          17.22     5          17.22    8.00
 31/10        22          92.75    22          92.75    8.00 
 30/10        22         102.98    22         102.98    8.00
 29/10        32         131.28    32         131.28    8.00
 28/10        42         171.00    42         171.00    8.00
 27/10        43         172.30    43         172.30    8.00
 22/10        55         212.09    55         212.09    8.00
 21/10        54         209.54    54         209.54    8.00
 20/10        30          98.12    30          98.12    8.00
 17/10        24         101.44    24         101.44    8.00
 16/10        41         174.98    41         174.98    8.00
 14/10        21         107.62    21         107.62    8.00
 13/10         9          24.08     9          24.08    8.00
 10/10         7          21.03     7          21.03    8.00
 09/10         7          22.18     7          22.18    8.00
 08/10         7          23.22     7          23.22    8.00
 07/10        14          47.10    14          47.10    8.00
 01/10        23         102.82    23         102.82    8.00
 30/09        30          85.23    30          85.23    8.00
 29/09        25          83.51    25          83.51    8.00
 26/09        17          52.72    17          52.72    8.00
 25/09        19          53.79    19          53.79    8.00
 24/09        20          57.89    20          57.89    8.00  
 23/09        24          70.88    24          70.88    8.00
 22/09        33         100.66    33         100.66    8.00 
 19/09        37         124.82    37         124.82    8.00
 18/09        29          95.56    29          95.56    8.00
 17/09        41         140.26    41         140.26    8.00
 16/09        55         183.08    55         183.08    8.00
 15/09        45         193.66    45         193.66    8.00    
                              
 12/09         5          15.02     5          15.02    8.00
 11/09         9          33.02     9          33.02    8.00
 10/09        13          42.60    13          42.60    8.00
 09/09        34         116.10    34         116.10    8.00
 08/09        37         102.93    37         102.93    8.00
 05/09        12          39.50    12          39.50    8.00
 04/09         2           5.34     2           5.34    8.00    
                        
 03/09         2           5.34     2           5.34    8.00
 02/09         7          24.16     7          24.16    8.00
 01/09        10          33.22    10          33.22    8.00
 28/08        22          94.64    22          94.64    8.00
 27/08        15          81.18    15          81.18    8.00
 26/08        37         161.60    37         161.60    8.00
 25/08        41         173.22    41         173.22    8.00
 22/08@       25          60.28    25          60.28    8.00
 22/08        13          48.20    13          48.20    8.00
 21/08        39         161.73    39         161.73    8.00
 20/08        51         187.25    51         187.25    8.00
 19/08        49         192.20    49         192.20    8.00
 14/08        55         209.68    55         209.68    8.00
 13/08        51         193.55    51         193.55    8.00
 12/08        58         221.38    58         221.38    8.00
 11/08        59         212.98    59         212.98    8.00
 08/08@       32         146.92    32         146.92    8.00
 08/08        18          51.86    18          51.86    8.00
 07/08        50         201.45    50         201.45    8.00
 06/08        32          99.71    32          99.71    8.00 
 05/08         5          14.97     5          14.97    8.00
 04/08        34         100.05    34         100.05    8.00
 01/08        46         153.79    46         153.79    8.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 18/11         14      35.73        14      35.73     7.00
 17/11         15      23.52        15      23.52     7.00
 14/11         23      31.47        23      31.47     7.00
 13/11         31      68.18        31      68.18     7.00
 12/11         21      42.89        21      42.89     7.00      
             
 11/11         14      16.37        14      16.37     7.00      
      
 10/11         22      62.08        22      62.08     7.00      
           
 07/11         13      11.68        13      11.68     7.00
 05/11         16      63.34        16      63.34     7.00      
           
 03/11         40     244.22        40     244.22     7.00
 31/10         36      66.37        36      66.37     7.00
 30/10         25      81.76        25      81.76     7.00
 29/10         23      23.09        23      23.09     7.00
 28/10         40     110.74        40     110.74     7.00
 27/10         19      33.36        19      33.36     7.00
 22/10          8      14.93         8      14.93     7.00
 21/10         24      77.21        24      77.21     7.00      
              
 20/10         17      26.94        17      26.94     7.00      
            
 17/10         33     105.72        33     105.72     7.00
 16/10         45     205.81        45     205.81     7.00
 14/10          7      19.08         7      19.08     7.00
 13/10         21      24.28        21      24.28     7.00
 10/10         22      33.63        22      33.63     7.00
 09/10         26      77.08        26      77.08     7.00
 08/10         19      34.64        19      34.64     7.00
 07/10         27     132.29        27     132.29     7.00
 01/10         52     457.87        52     457.87     7.00
 30/09         30     277.28        30     277.28     7.00
 29/09         31     166.91        31     166.91     7.00
 26/09         21      97.27        21      97.27     7.00
 25/09         19      71.03        19      71.03     7.00
 24/09         15      29.37        15      29.37     7.00
 23/09         14      29.36        14      29.36     7.00
 22/09         20      75.12        20      75.12     7.00
 19/09         24      73.03        24      73.03     7.00
 18/09         15      36.74        15      36.74     7.00
 17/09         14      30.98        14      30.98     7.00
 16/09         19      39.52        19      39.52     7.00
 15/09         21     254.65        21     254.65     7.00
 12/09          8      24.96         8      24.96     7.00      
                
 11/09         21      35.62        21      35.62     7.00      
           
 10/09         17      45.48        17      45.48     7.00
 09/09         27     107.43        27     107.43     7.00
 08/09         10      26.11        10      26.11     7.00
 05/09         31     109.68        31     109.68     7.00
 04/09         25      43.77        25      43.77     7.00
 03/09         30      56.91        30      56.91     7.00
 02/09         39     226.01        39     226.01     7.00 
 01/09         40     258.83        40     258.83     7.00 
 28/08         16      43.58        16      43.58     7.00
 27/08         24      98.37        24      98.37     7.00
 26/08         28     126.44        28     126.44     7.00
 25/08         13      33.23        13      33.23     7.00
 22/08         19      32.14        19      32.14     7.00
 21/08         27      55.43        27      55.43     7.00
 20/08         28     121.18        28     121.18     7.00
 19/08         29     120.18        29     120.18     7.00   
 14/08          9      18.44         9      18.44     7.00
 13/08         22      63.40        22      63.40     7.00 
 12/08         17      29.40        17      29.40     7.00
 11/08          7       7.54         7       7.54     7.00  
 08/08         17      29.59        17      29.59     7.00 
 07/08         26      44.47        26      44.47     7.00 
 06/08         15      21.67        15      21.67     7.00
 05/08         27      50.44        27      50.44     7.00  
 04/08         43     235.26        43     235.26     7.00 
 01/08         19      93.82        19      93.82     7.00
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

($1 = 61.7900 Indian rupee)

 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.