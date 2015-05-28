FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 186.57 bln rupees
May 28, 2015

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 186.57 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 46 bids for 186.57 billion rupees
($2.92 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 28/05        46         186.57    46         186.57    7.50
 27/05        47         195.97    47         195.97    7.50
 26/05        44         185.27    44         185.27    7.50
 25/05        45         195.41    45         195.41    7.50
 22/05        45         192.37    45         192.37    7.50
 21/05        40         165.43    40         165.43    7.50
 20/05        47         187.09    47         187.09    7.50
 19/05        50         203.66    50         203.66    7.50
 18/05        47         183.37    47         183.37    7.50
 15/05        51         204.50    51         204.50    7.50
 14/05        40         167.12    40         167.12    7.50
 13/05        45         186.31    45         186.31    7.50
 12/05        49         201.16    49         201.16    7.50
 11/05        42         165.09    42         165.09    7.50
 08/05        41         188.30    41         188.30    7.50
 07/05        20         106.05    20         106.05    7.50
 06/05        12          38.97    12          38.97    7.50
 05/05        39         154.34    39         154.31    7.50
 30/04        51         190.28    51         190.28    7.50
 29/04        49         188.38    49         188.38    7.50
 28/04        50         195.71    50         195.71    7.50
 27/04        45         193.69    45         193.69    7.50
 24/04        51         210.89    51         210.89    7.50
 23/04        38         141.47    38         141.47    7.50 
 22/04        15          51.36    15          51.36    7.50 
 21/04        45         192.24    45         192.24    7.50 
 20/04        49         201.64    49         201.64    7.50 
 17/04        47         189.62    47         189.62    7.50 
 16/04        41         157.48    41         157.48    7.50
 15/04        38         119.67    38         119.67    7.50
 13/04        27          81.49    27          81.49    7.50
 10/04        18          55.88    18          55.88    7.50
 09/04        19          62.37    19          61.31    7.50
 08/04         7          19.29     7          19.29    7.50
 07/04         6          17.17     6          17.17    7.50
 06/04         8          12.67     8          12.67    7.50
 31/03        49         213.71    49         213.71    7.50   
 30/03        43         199.83    43         199.83    7.50
 27/03        23          83.04    23          83.04    7.50
 26/03        13          50.87    13          50.87    7.50
 25/03        10          36.17    10          36.17    7.50
 24/03         9          32.97     9          32.97    7.50
 23/03        35         126.04    35         126.04    7.50
 20/03        43         179.47    43         179.47    7.50
 19/03        17          49.95    17          49.95    7.50
 18/03        39         129.24    39         129.24    7.50 
 17/03        41         149.37    41         149.37    7.50 
 16/03        57         218.69    57         218.69    7.50 
 13/03        38         154.17    38         154.17    7.50
 12/03        45         173.28    45         173.28    7.50
 11/03        50         193.33    50         193.33    7.50
 10/03        43         167.09    43         167.09    7.50
 09/03        20          69.77    20          69.77    7.50
 05/03        17          38.84    17          38.84    7.50  
 04/03         7          22.47     7          22.47    7.50
 03/03        10          35.07    10          35.07    7.75
 02/03        24          76.88    24          76.88    7.75
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 27/05         18      28.75        18      28.75     6.50
 26/05         12      12.61        12      12.61     6.50
 25/05         21      39.27        21      39.27     6.50
 23/05          6       9.21         6       9.21     6.50
 22/05         11      12.34        11      12.34     6.50 
 21/05         13      10.08        13      10.08     6.50
 20/05         19      35.54        19      35.54     6.50
 19/05         23      57.35        23      57.35     6.50
 18/05         14      10.56        14      10.56     6.50
 16/05         04       6.63        04       6.63     6.50
 15/05         32      70.72        32      70.72     6.50
 14/05         27      39.17        27      39.17     6.50
 13/05         33      36.60        33      36.60     6.50
 12/05         36      66.12        36      66.12     6.50
 11/05         18      17.41        18      17.41     6.50
 09/05         05      11.20        05      11.20     6.50
 08/05         24     173.39        24     173.39     6.50
 07/05         16      23.83        16      23.83     6.50      
 06/05         28      32.90        28      32.90     6.50
 05/05         42     253.63        42     253.63     6.50
 02/05         30     185.49        30     184.49     6.50
 30/04         16      64.49        16      64.49     6.50
 29/04         24     136.78        24     136.78     6.50
 28/04         23     115.99        23     115.99     6.50
 27/04         27     135.12        27     135.12     6.50
 25/04         19      64.22        19      64.22     6.50
 24/04         12      80.47        12      80.47     6.50
 23/04         12     116.12        12     116.12     6.50
 22/04         17      58.56        17      58.56     6.50
 21/04         22      46.39        22      46.39     6.50
 20/04         13      31.38        13      31.38     6.50
 18/04          4       9.41         4       9.41     6.50
 17/04         35     143.45        35     143.45     6.50
 16/04         25      59.15        25      59.15     6.50
 15/04         17      28.07        17      28.07     6.50
 13/04         19      25.28        19      25.28     6.50
 11/04         24      45.22        24      45.22     6.50
 10/04         13      40.03        13      40.03     6.50
 09/04         19      30.47        19      30.47     6.50
 08/04         22      37.02        22      37.02     6.50
 07/04         35     228.98        35     228.98     6.50
 06/04         52     421.90        52     421.90     6.50
 04/04         28     108.78        28     108.78     6.50
 02/04         42    1014.93        42    1014.93     6.50
 30/03         35     298.09        35     298.09     6.50
 28/03         38     130.33        38     130.33     6.50
 27/03         32     219.84        32     219.84     6.50
 26/03         30      63.83        30      63.83     6.50
 25/03         30     101.40        30     101.40     6.50
 24/03         29      78.94        29      78.94     6.50
 23/03         36     126.73        36     126.73     6.50
 21/03         28     165.51        28     165.51     6.50
 20/03         23      59.27        23      59.27     6.50
 19/03         22      54.71        22      54.71     6.50
 18/03         23      64.75        23      64.75     6.50
 17/03         30     110.13        30     110.13     6.50
 16/03         23      93.91        23      93.91     6.50
 14/03          3       5.30         3       5.30     6.50
 13/03         12      76.79        12      76.79     6.50
 12/03         18      34.05        18      34.05     6.50
 11/03         16      29.67        16      29.67     6.50
 10/03         22     150.35        22     150.35     6.50
 09/03         19      24.08        19      24.08     6.50
 07/03         02      12.12        02      12.12     6.50
 05/03         21      54.31        21      54.31     6.50
 04/03         25      34.85        25      34.85     6.50
 03/03         23      63.68        23      63.68     6.75
 02/03         35     133.45        35     133.45     6.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. 

Source text: (bit.ly/1dyUoZ1)

($1 = 63.8800 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
