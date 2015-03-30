TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 199.83 bln rupees

March 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 43 bids for 199.83 billion rupees ($3.19 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity from the banking system.

For detailed results, please see the table below: ---------------------------------------------------------------

REPO --------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED ---------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)

(bln rupees) (bln rupees) --------------------------------------------------------------- 30/03 43 199.83 43 199.83 7.50 27/03 23 83.04 23 83.04 7.50 26/03 13 50.87 13 50.87 7.50 25/03 10 36.17 10 36.17 7.50 24/03 9 32.97 9 32.97 7.50 23/03 35 126.04 35 126.04 7.50 20/03 43 179.47 43 179.47 7.50 19/03 17 49.95 17 49.95 7.50 18/03 39 129.24 39 129.24 7.50 17/03 41 149.37 41 149.37 7.50 16/03 57 218.69 57 218.69 7.50 13/03 38 154.17 38 154.17 7.50 12/03 45 173.28 45 173.28 7.50 11/03 50 193.33 50 193.33 7.50 10/03 43 167.09 43 167.09 7.50 09/03 20 69.77 20 69.77 7.50 05/03 17 38.84 17 38.84 7.50 04/03 7 22.47 7 22.47 7.50 03/03 10 35.07 10 35.07 7.75 02/03 24 76.88 24 76.88 7.75 27/02 20 82.74 20 82.74 7.75 26/02 46 152.00 46 152.00 7.75 25/02 51 187.01 51 187.01 7.75 24/02 56 183.02 56 183.01 7.75 23/02 56 201.32 56 201.32 7.75 20/02 51 192.94 51 192.94 7.75 18/02 58 206.46 58 206.46 7.75 16/02 51 188.01 51 188.01 7.75 13/02 28 90.16 28 90.16 7.75 12/02 52 187.59 52 187.59 7.75 11/02 31 86.65 31 86.65 7.75 10/02 36 106.47 36 106.47 7.75 09/02 55 212.95 55 212.95 7.75 06/02 41 133.61 41 133.61 7.75 05/02 10 24.64 10 24.64 7.75 04/02 12 37.05 12 37.05 7.75 03/02 12 39.38 12 39.38 7.75 02/02 39 147.12 39 147.12 7.75 30/01 29 118.51 29 118.51 7.75 29/01 39 159.00 39 159.00 7.75 28/01 56 224.91 56 224.91 7.75 27/01 54 214.54 54 214.54 7.75 23/01 47 194.60 47 194.60 7.75 22/01 46 168.88 46 168.88 7.75 21/01 55 209.26 55 209.26 7.75 20/01 53 208.58 53 208.58 7.75 19/01 53 208.88 53 208.88 7.75 16/01 52 208.23 52 208.23 7.75 15/01 53 201.64 53 201.64 7.75 14/01 55 207.36 55 207.36 8.00 13/01 55 206.38 55 206.38 8.00 12/01 44 143.08 44 143.08 8.00 09/01 45 169.86 45 169.86 8.00 08/01 44 128.55 44 128.55 8.00 07/01 35 100.01 35 100.01 8.00 06/01 43 163.36 43 163.36 8.00 05/01 15 39.43 15 39.43 8.00 02/01 20 89.71 20 89.71 8.00 01/01 55 216.62 55 216.62 8.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------

REVERSE REPO -------------------------------------------------------------- DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RATE

RECEIVED ACCEPTED --------------------------------------------------------------

NO AMT NO AMT (%)