TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 81.49 bln rupees
#Asia
April 13, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids rise to 81.49 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Monday it accepted all 27 bids for 81.49 billion rupees ($1.31
billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects
liquidity into the banking system.
    
For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 13/04        27          81.49    27          81.49    7.50
 10/04        18          55.88    18          55.88    7.50
 09/04        19          62.37    19          61.31    7.50
 08/04         7          19.29     7          19.29    7.50
 07/04         6          17.17     6          17.17    7.50
 06/04         8          12.67     8          12.67    7.50
 31/03        49         213.71    49         213.71    7.50   
 30/03        43         199.83    43         199.83    7.50
 27/03        23          83.04    23          83.04    7.50
 26/03        13          50.87    13          50.87    7.50
 25/03        10          36.17    10          36.17    7.50
 24/03         9          32.97     9          32.97    7.50
 23/03        35         126.04    35         126.04    7.50
 20/03        43         179.47    43         179.47    7.50
 19/03        17          49.95    17          49.95    7.50
 18/03        39         129.24    39         129.24    7.50 
 17/03        41         149.37    41         149.37    7.50 
 16/03        57         218.69    57         218.69    7.50 
 13/03        38         154.17    38         154.17    7.50
 12/03        45         173.28    45         173.28    7.50
 11/03        50         193.33    50         193.33    7.50
 10/03        43         167.09    43         167.09    7.50
 09/03        20          69.77    20          69.77    7.50
 05/03        17          38.84    17          38.84    7.50  
 04/03         7          22.47     7          22.47    7.50
 03/03        10          35.07    10          35.07    7.75
 02/03        24          76.88    24          76.88    7.75
 27/02        20          82.74    20          82.74    7.75
 26/02        46         152.00    46         152.00    7.75
 25/02        51         187.01    51         187.01    7.75
 24/02        56         183.02    56         183.01    7.75
 23/02        56         201.32    56         201.32    7.75
 20/02        51         192.94    51         192.94    7.75
 18/02        58         206.46    58         206.46    7.75
 16/02        51         188.01    51         188.01    7.75
 13/02        28          90.16    28          90.16    7.75
 12/02        52         187.59    52         187.59    7.75
 11/02        31          86.65    31          86.65    7.75
 10/02        36         106.47    36         106.47    7.75
 09/02        55         212.95    55         212.95    7.75
 06/02        41         133.61    41         133.61    7.75
 05/02        10          24.64    10          24.64    7.75
 04/02        12          37.05    12          37.05    7.75
 03/02        12          39.38    12          39.38    7.75
 02/02        39         147.12    39         147.12    7.75    
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 11/04         24      45.22        24      45.22     6.50
 10/04         13      40.03        13      40.03     6.50
 09/04         19      30.47        19      30.47     6.50
 08/04         22      37.02        22      37.02     6.50
 07/04         35     228.98        35     228.98     6.50
 06/04         52     421.90        52     421.90     6.50
 04/04         28     108.78        28     108.78     6.50
 02/04         42    1014.93        42    1014.93     6.50
 30/03         35     298.09        35     298.09     6.50
 28/03         38     130.33        38     130.33     6.50
 27/03         32     219.84        32     219.84     6.50
 26/03         30      63.83        30      63.83     6.50
 25/03         30     101.40        30     101.40     6.50
 24/03         29      78.94        29      78.94     6.50
 23/03         36     126.73        36     126.73     6.50
 21/03         28     165.51        28     165.51     6.50
 20/03         23      59.27        23      59.27     6.50
 19/03         22      54.71        22      54.71     6.50
 18/03         23      64.75        23      64.75     6.50
 17/03         30     110.13        30     110.13     6.50
 16/03         23      93.91        23      93.91     6.50
 14/03          3       5.30         3       5.30     6.50
 13/03         12      76.79        12      76.79     6.50
 12/03         18      34.05        18      34.05     6.50
 11/03         16      29.67        16      29.67     6.50
 10/03         22     150.35        22     150.35     6.50
 09/03         19      24.08        19      24.08     6.50
 07/03         02      12.12        02      12.12     6.50
 05/03         21      54.31        21      54.31     6.50
 04/03         25      34.85        25      34.85     6.50
 03/03         23      63.68        23      63.68     6.75
 02/03         35     133.45        35     133.45     6.75
 28/02         31     248.41        31     248.41     6.75
 27/02         17      91.00        17      91.00     6.75
 26/02         35     172.33        35     172.33     6.75   
 25/02         11      37.09        11      37.09     6.75
 24/02         24      39.73        24      39.73     6.75   
 23/02         15      37.75        15      37.75     6.75 
 21/02          1       5.00         1       5.00     6.75
 20/02         36     192.87        36     192.87     6.75  
 18/02         29      78.40        29      78.40     6.75
 16/02         15      21.60        15      21.60     6.75
 13/02         22      54.71        22      54.71     6.75
 12/02         18      45.08        18      45.08     6.75 
 11/02         12      13.49        12      13.49     6.75
 10/02         18      21.52        18      21.52     6.75
 09/02         18      53.49        18      53.49     6.75
 06/02         20      24.66        20      24.66     6.75
 05/02         16      25.04        16      25.04     6.75
 04/02         25      38.72        25      38.72     6.75
 03/02         19     188.58        19     188.58     6.75
 02/02         43     206.62        43     206.62     6.75
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. 

* Source text: (bit.ly/1CzTIry)


($1 = 62.4025 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand
Basu)

