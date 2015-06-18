FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
June 18, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-India cbank says repo bids fall to 42.40 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said on
Thursday it accepted all 10 bids for 42.40 billion rupees
($663.93 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it
injects liquidity into the banking system.
    
    For detailed results, please see the table below:
---------------------------------------------------------------
                             REPO
---------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE         BIDS                 BIDS              FIXED RATE
              RECEIVED             ACCEPTED
---------------------------------------------------------------
              NO          AMT      NO        AMT        (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
---------------------------------------------------------------
 18/06        10          42.40    10          42.40    7.25
 17/06        21         104.41    21         104.41    7.25
 16/06        10          58.05    10          58.05    7.25
 15/06        08          42.25    08          42.25    7.25
 12/06        26         109.61    26         109.61    7.25
 11/06        35         133.86    35         133.86    7.25
 10/06        42         140.51    42         140.51    7.25
 09/06        39         135.11    39         135.11    7.25
 08/06        19          66.38    19          66.38    7.25 
 05/06         5          20.52     5          20.52    7.25
 04/06         6          20.67     6          20.67    7.25
 03/06         9          31.75     9          31.75    7.25
 02/06        13          44.08    13          44.08    7.50
 01/06        31         100.15    31         100.15    7.50
 29/05        43         196.51    43         196.51    7.50
 28/05        46         186.57    46         186.57    7.50
 27/05        47         195.97    47         195.97    7.50
 26/05        44         185.27    44         185.27    7.50
 25/05        45         195.41    45         195.41    7.50
 22/05        45         192.37    45         192.37    7.50
 21/05        40         165.43    40         165.43    7.50
 20/05        47         187.09    47         187.09    7.50
 19/05        50         203.66    50         203.66    7.50
 18/05        47         183.37    47         183.37    7.50
 15/05        51         204.50    51         204.50    7.50
 14/05        40         167.12    40         167.12    7.50
 13/05        45         186.31    45         186.31    7.50
 12/05        49         201.16    49         201.16    7.50
 11/05        42         165.09    42         165.09    7.50
 08/05        41         188.30    41         188.30    7.50
 07/05        20         106.05    20         106.05    7.50
 06/05        12          38.97    12          38.97    7.50
 05/05        39         154.34    39         154.31    7.50
 
--------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------
                        REVERSE REPO
--------------------------------------------------------------
 DATE            BIDS                BIDS           FIXED RATE
                 RECEIVED            ACCEPTED
--------------------------------------------------------------
               NO        AMT        NO        AMT       (%)
                    (bln rupees)         (bln rupees)
--------------------------------------------------------------
 17/06         21      42.78        21      42.78     6.25
 16/06         20      55.08        20      55.08     6.25
 15/06         25      39.56        25      39.56     6.25
 13/06         31     250.92        31     250.92     6.25
 12/06         28      52.56        28      52.56     6.25
 11/06         17      37.26        17      37.26     6.25
 10/06         26      59.63        26      59.63     6.25
 09/06         20      21.48        20      21.48     6.25
 08/06         15      27.63        15      27.63     6.25
 06/06          2       0.19         2       0.19     6.25   
 05/06         10      27.06        10      27.06     6.25 
 04/06         17      16.00        17      16.00     6.25
 03/06         27      37.29        27      37.29     6.25
 02/06         39     127.89        39     127.89     6.25
 01/06         27      65.97        27      65.97     6.50
 30/05         25     178.49        25     178.49     6.50
 29/05         20      74.77        20      74.77     6.50
 28/05         19      81.92        19      81.92     6.50
 27/05         18      28.75        18      28.75     6.50
 26/05         12      12.61        12      12.61     6.50
 25/05         21      39.27        21      39.27     6.50
 23/05          6       9.21         6       9.21     6.50
 22/05         11      12.34        11      12.34     6.50 
 21/05         13      10.08        13      10.08     6.50
 20/05         19      35.54        19      35.54     6.50
 19/05         23      57.35        23      57.35     6.50
 18/05         14      10.56        14      10.56     6.50
 16/05         04       6.63        04       6.63     6.50
 15/05         32      70.72        32      70.72     6.50
 14/05         27      39.17        27      39.17     6.50
 13/05         33      36.60        33      36.60     6.50
 12/05         36      66.12        36      66.12     6.50
 11/05         18      17.41        18      17.41     6.50
 09/05         05      11.20        05      11.20     6.50
 08/05         24     173.39        24     173.39     6.50
 07/05         16      23.83        16      23.83     6.50      
 06/05         28      32.90        28      32.90     6.50
 05/05         42     253.63        42     253.63     6.50
 02/05         30     185.49        30     184.49     6.50
 
 --------------------------------------------------------------
@ Evening repo. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting
Fridays. Data on repo, reverse-repo auctions also available on
Reuters pages RBM13, RBM16 RBM17 and RBM18. The Reserve Bank of
India conducts the repo auctions under the liquidity adjustment
facility between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The reverse repo
auction and marginal standing facility auctions are held between
7:00 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. 

Source text: (bit.ly/1LjTavn)

($1 = 63.8625 Indian rupees)

 (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
